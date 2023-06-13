Is TH Plantations Berhad (KLSE:THPLANT) Potentially Undervalued?

TH Plantations Berhad (KLSE:THPLANT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM0.63 and falling to the lows of RM0.47. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether TH Plantations Berhad's current trading price of RM0.52 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at TH Plantations Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is TH Plantations Berhad Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that TH Plantations Berhad’s ratio of 10.19x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.36x, which means if you buy TH Plantations Berhad today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe TH Plantations Berhad should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, TH Plantations Berhad’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will TH Plantations Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of TH Plantations Berhad, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, THPLANT appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on THPLANT, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on THPLANT for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on THPLANT should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, TH Plantations Berhad has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in TH Plantations Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

