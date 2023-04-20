Thai Beverage (SGX:Y92) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Thai Beverage (SGX:Y92), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Thai Beverage is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = ฿39b ÷ (฿508b - ฿89b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Thai Beverage has an ROCE of 9.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 11% average generated by the Beverage industry.

In the above chart we have measured Thai Beverage's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Thai Beverage doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 19%, but since then they've fallen to 9.4%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Thai Beverage's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Thai Beverage. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 11% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Thai Beverage and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

