Thai car Feb production drops 19.3% y/y on EV imports, lower pickup truck output

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Car production in Thailand fell 19.28% in February from a year earlier to 133,690 units, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Tuesday, largely due to a decline in production of pickup trucks and more imported electric vehicles (EVs).

The figure compared with January's 12.46% year-on-year drop.

Thailand is Southeast Asia's biggest autos production centre and an export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda, with pickup trucks among the key vehicles manufactured.

The FTI has predicted car production at 1.9 million vehicles this year after 1.84 million made in 2023, a 2.2% drop year-on-year.

February car sales were 52,843 units, the FTI's automotive industry division said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)