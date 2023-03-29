U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,032.50
    +31.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,754.00
    +166.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,844.50
    +112.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.90
    +17.10 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.86
    +0.66 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.60
    -10.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.25
    -1.35 (-6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9760
    +1.1010 (+0.84%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,125.48
    +1,064.09 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.33
    +372.65 (+153.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.93
    +30.68 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Thai Central Bank Raises Rate for a Fifth Time to 1.75%

1
Suttinee Yuvejwattana
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for a fifth straight time, a decision widely expected as a rebound in economic activity adds to inflationary pressures.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 1.75% on Wednesday, as seen by 19 of 22 economists in a Bloomberg survey, with the remaining three predicting no change.

A rebound in tourism in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is boosting activity and demand in the economy. Campaign spending for a general election due in May is also seen fanning price pressures, at a time when headline inflation is still above the central bank’s 1%-3% target range.

Wednesday’s hike marks the continuing divergence of policy path of central banks in Southeast Asia, with Thailand and the Philippines still staying their tightening course, while Indonesia and Malaysia have opted for a pause. Vietnam on the other hand has already pivoted to a rate reduction.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

