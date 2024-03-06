Thai Chemicals Giant Indorama Targets $700 Million for US Unit’s IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Indorama Ventures Pcl, Thailand’s second-largest chemical maker by market value, aims to raise about $700 million from the listing of its US unit next year after a record annual loss sparked a business overhaul.

The Bangkok-based company will also target raising about $300 million from spinning off and listing its Asian packaging unit within three years, according to Chief Executive Officer Aloke Lohia. The US and Asian businesses are among Indorama’s most profitable, he said in an interview Tuesday.

Indorama is shifting its strategy, including accelerating the sale of some assets, to meet a pledge to trim net debt by more than a third over the next three years. Its business has been battered by a slowdown in Chinese demand that’s fueled cheap exports, as well as unprecedented macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds that led to a $302 million net loss for 2023 — its worst results ever.

The company operates more than 140 factories in 35 countries and makes a range of petrochemical products, like polyethylene terephthalate that’s widely used in plastic bottles.

But the decade-long acquisition spree that helped drive its expansion will be put on hold in order to focus on boosting profit at existing operations, according to Lohia.

“The cost of money is so high that we have to be very prudent and diligent,” Lohia said. “The return on capital employed is getting more and more difficult in the commodity market” as new capacity, especially from China, has depressed its product prices, he said.

Indorama is considering the sale of some struggling operations in Europe, which are saddled with the high energy and raw material costs, according Lohia. It also plans to raise about $1.1 billion in bond sales in both domestic and overseas markets to extend the repayment maturity of its debt, he said.

Shares were little changed on Wednesday and have dropped about 15% this year, compared with the roughly 3% decline in the benchmark SET Index.

