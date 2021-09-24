U.S. markets closed

Thai contingents at IT&CMA 2021 signals Thailand's re-opening and extraordinary destinations for events

·6 min read

BANGKOK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is an extraordinary experience to meet Thailand at IT&CMA and CTW 2021.

Thai contingents at IT&amp;CMA 2021 signals Thailand&#x002019;s re-opening and extraordinary destinations for events
Thai contingents at IT&CMA 2021 signals Thailand’s re-opening and extraordinary destinations for events

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) in partnership with Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA) is leading 20 Thai exhibitors to present their best offer. The exhibitors are all from the destinations having been opened or set to open soon, while it is the first time that representatives of all 10 Thai MICE cities, led by TCEB's 4 regional offices, will be present to showcase their appeal and unique products. It is Thailand's widest choice of destinations ever offered at IT&CMA and CTW, which will underpin TCEB's campaign "Thailand: Redefine Your Business Events - Experience the Extraordinary".

The 20 exhibitors are 15 hotels, 1 convention center and 4 destination management companies from Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket and Khao Lak. The 10 MICE cities comprise, apart from Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket and Khon Kaen, new comers like Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Thani, Songkhla, Surat Thani and Phitsanulok.

The destinations represented this year is significant for they are the strongest signal yet of the re-opening of Thailand for international travel. Phuket re-opened in July under a "Phuket Sandbox" framework, while Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phetchaburi, Prachuab Kirikhan (including Hua Hin), and Chonburi (including Pattaya) are set, according the government's plan, to follow suit in weeks to come. This means full vaccinated travellers from overseas should soon be able to enter Thailand via any of these gateway cities. Details of the plan are expected very soon.

TCEB President Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, said: "I have no doubt Phuket Sandbox and its extension to more nearby cities, the government's planned reopening of more cities soon and TCEB-led presence of all 10 Thai MICE cities will be welcome news to attendees of IT&CMA. TCEB and the Thai Team will again be present to reaffirm Thailand's exceptional appeal and reconnect with friends and colleagues from all over. We will once again invite the world to 'Experience the Extraordinary' – by discovering anew our destinations, the business opportunities, and our MICE expertise, a result of our intensive development initiatives when the situation is not permitting overseas travel. It has been an extraordinary year for us and we are delighted to be back. We will continue to champion the cause of business events and work with partners local and overseas to uphold Thailand's distinction for MICE."

The "Phuket Sandbox" has also been a factor. Since its launch on July 1 until September 22, 2021, a total of 35,437 overseas travellers and 540,490 booked room nights were recorded. For vaccinated travellers, "Phuket Sandbox" has been extended to a more flexible "Phuket Sandbox 7+7" that allows for quarantine-free travel to the neighbouring provinces of Krabi, Phang-nga and Surat Thani (Samui) after a seven-day stay in Phuket. As of September 22, the vaccination rate among Phuket residents has reached 84% (two doses).

Since September 1, the Thai government has been easing restrictions on travel and group activities. The domestic flights in and out of Bangkok are restarting operation, while gatherings of up to 25 persons in Bangkok and up to 100 in Phuket are now allowed. Dining-in, foot massage and beauty salon services have also resumed.

Several infrastructure projects that will facilitate MICE have also been completed recently: the subway connection to the historic quarter of Bangkok's Chinatown, and the electric commuter train service linking Don Mueang Airport and the new Bang Sue Grand Station. The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) has also confirmed its re-opening in September 2022 when the revamp currently underway to boost its total area to 280,000 sqm is completed.

An encouraging development is that TCEB's MICE Venue Hygiene Guidelines has now been widely accepted by MICE entrepreneurs and venue operators. Thailand's Ministry of Public Health recognises MICE as a key economic activity and has supported TCEB in the promotion of a coordinated national hygiene policy.

The positioning of Thailand's MICE Cities and the development of new products and new routes under TCEB's Thailand 7 MICE Magnificent Themes have been major projects in the past year. TCEB introduced Nakhon Ratchasima and Songkhla as Thailand's latest MICE Cities, while existing MICE cities underwent reassessment to ensure their standard and new development to greater height in service and attractions. In this connection, new products that have been added to the seven themes include Chiang Mai Blooms Floral Festival and Khon Kaen Silk Festival. TCEB is also putting the finishing touches on several new MICE routes and will be unveiling them in time for IT&CMA.

TCEB has currently five key support schemes for MICE and the two – "SMILE" and "Convene Plus ­– will be highlighted at IT&CMA. "SMILE" offers support in cash and kind for corporate and incentive groups holding their events in Thailand anytime until September 30, 2022. SMILE is short for Safe Meeting and Incentive Localised Experience. "Convene Plus" will support conventions that demonstrate a strong social, economic or environmental impact, apply hybrid or online technologies, or work with local suppliers. TCEB welcomes enquiries on its other four campaigns as well – "Re-Energizing Exhibitions" for exhibitions, "Festival Economy" for festivals and mega events, "MICE Winnovation" for MICE-specific innovation development and application.

Visit TCEB Virtual Booth and Experience the Extraordinary that will redefine your business events in Thailand.

List of participating Thai MICE Cities and Thai exhibitors at IT&CMA and CTW 2021

  • Bangkok

  • Chiang Mai

  • Khon Kaen

  • Nakhon Ratchasima

  • Pattaya

  • Phitsanulok

  • Phuket

  • Songkhla

  • Surat Thani

  • Udon Thani

  • Anantara Chiang Mai Resort

  • Angsana Laguna Phuket

  • Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park

  • Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit

  • Dusit Thani Pattaya

  • Events Travel Asia – ETA

  • Journey to Asia

  • JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa

  • Lancaster Bangkok

  • Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

  • Millennium Hilton Bangkok

  • Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC)

  • Rama Gardens Hotel Bangkok

  • Redfox Event

  • Royal Cliff Hotels Group

  • Royal Paragon Hall

  • Stream Events Asia

  • The Landmark Bangkok

  • The Nature Phuket

  • Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)

  • Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA)


Thailand: Redefine Your Business Events

Experience the Extraordinary

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.

SOURCE Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)

