Thai Court Clears Legal Hurdle to Pave Way for Fresh PM Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s constitutional court rejected a petition challenging a parliament decision last month to deny pro-democracy leader Pita Limjaroenrat a second shot at the prime minister’s job, clearing the way for lawmakers to hold a fresh vote.

The nine-member court unanimously rejected the petition on Wednesday, saying the plaintiffs were not eligible to challenge the parliament resolution as their rights were not directly violated. The court also turned down a request to delay the next premier vote.

The dismissal of the petition clears the path for House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha to set a fresh date to select the prime minister. He is set to meet with the parliament’s legal team on Thursday to set a schedule for the vote.

Srettha Thavisin, a property tycoon, is set to seek parliamentary approval as the prime ministerial candidate of a new coalition headed by Pheu Thai, a party linked to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. The party has tied up with some conservative outfits after it broke away from a Pita-led coalition.

Investors are betting that the realignment of political parties with Pheu Thai at the helm will help install a new government more than three months after a general election. With the gridlock sending Thai stocks almost 10% lower this year, there’s growing pressure for the new administration to support the economy’s fragile recovery, curb high household debt and keep costs of living in check.

The court petition was filed after conservative lawmakers and military-appointed senators blocked Pita from seeking a second vote to become premier, after failing to secure enough support in his first attempt. The Office of the Ombudsman asked the court to review the parliament decision after it was approached by legal experts and a lawmaker and members of Pita’s Move Forward Party.

“As none of the petitioners are prime minister candidates, they are not considered persons whose rights have been violated and therefore may not exercise the rights to submit a petition under the constitution,” the court said in a statement.

The Pheu Thai-led alliance, which is now backed by 238 lawmakers in the House of Representatives, needs to drum up support from either the Senate or from military-backed parties that it had opposed in the past.

Srettha will need the support of the majority of 750 lawmakers in the joint National Assembly, which combines the elected lower house and the Senate that’s stacked with allies of the pro-military royalist establishment.

Move Forward, which won 151 seats in the elected house, has ruled out support for Srettha, saying Pheu Thai’s efforts to form the government with the backing of conservative parties are against the results of the May 14 election.

--With assistance from Pathom Sangwongwanich and Suttinee Yuvejwattana.

(Updates with details.)

