U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.02
    +0.68 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.20
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0684
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9820
    -0.1320 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,865.51
    +155.56 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.80
    +23.47 (+4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,007.96
    +3.60 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Thai govt and private sector leaders announce collaboration to support Thailand's bid to host Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand

·5 min read

BANGKOK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, and leaders of the Thai private sector have a formal meeting to discuss collaboration in supporting Thailand's bid to host Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand. With the bidding process approaching its final stages, Thailand is competing with other four candidate countries, while the announcement of the host country is scheduled in June.

Thai govt and private sector leaders announce collaboration to support Thailand's bid to host Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand
Thai govt and private sector leaders announce collaboration to support Thailand's bid to host Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand

The collaborative meeting held to bolster Thailand's candidature to host the Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand (Specialised Expo) takes place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC). The aim is to discuss and exchange ideas on crafting collaborative approaches and implementing them through the Thai private sector's business network located overseas in order to gain confidence of the committee of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) and secure votes from 171 member countries of the BIE. The discussed collaboration includes the joint public relation of the bid in order to generate united support of the Thai public.

Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of Thailand Candidature Committee for the Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand, ensured the private sector during his opening remarks that the Thai government has been fully committed to the hosting of the Specialised Expo in Phuket. The budgetary framework of over 4.18 billion baht is now approved by the cabinet for the bid. To underscore the importance of the bid, Mr. Anutin outlined the four main benefits Thailand will reap from hosting the expo in Phuket: 1. Economic benefit – It is expected that the Specialised Expo will attract 4.92 million visitors from 106 countries, generating a circulation of over 49.231 billion baht in revenue and more than 39.357 billion baht in value to the country's gross domestic product. 2. City development The Specialised Expo will enhance the development of Phuket and beyond, particularly the provinces in the Andaman cluster – Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong, and Surat Thani. This world-scale event is expected to help distribute foreign visitors' spending to other parts of the country as well. 3. Country image – The Specialised Expo will enhance Thailand's reputation as the Medical Hub of Southeast and South Asia and promote medical tourism in different areas across the country with the ultimate goal of Thailand becoming an international hub for medical tourism. 4. Management and area development – Buildings and structures constructed for the Expo will be repurposed into a Comprehensive International Medical and Public Health Service Centre, International Geriatric Centre, Jairak Centre (Palliative Care), and Comprehensive Rehabilitation Centre. These developments will contribute to the advances in medicine, health, and well-being and will be supervised by the Vachira Phuket Hospital. An international convention centre and ecological park will also be developed on the site.

During the meeting, Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, presented the progress on Thailand's candidature for the Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand to the executives from leading business associations and organisations representing these industries: energy, banking, hospital, hotel, airlines, retail, and beverage. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Board of trade of Thailand and the Thai Bankers' Association, a sign of showing support for Thailand's bid. Mr. Chiruit stated that TCEB, along with Team Thailand, comprising the Ministry of Public Health, Phuket Province, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, are actively promoting Thailand's bid to host Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand both domestically and internationally. The campaign's next important event is the "Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand Symposia," where BIE committees and representatives from member states will be invited to attend. To be held on 22 February 2023, in Paris, France, the symposia will showcase the main theme, the country's stance, the potential and readiness of Phuket and Thailand to hold the expo under the theme "Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity,". The idea is to make the Specialised Expo in Phuket a global platform for participating countries to exhibit their policies and innovations promoting mutual sustainability in the realms of environmental, social, and governance practices that align with the Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) framework.

The support of the Thai private sector is now manifested. The Thai Chamber of Commerce has recently held a meeting with the provincial chambers of commerce, trade associations, and members of the Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce (YEC) from across the country to discuss the private sector's readiness and ways to show support. Leading corporations are, meanwhile, providing support for public relations initiatives. The Siam Piwat Group, for example, supplies media platform at ICONSIAM and Siam Paragon for publicity purposes. KASIKORNBANK (KBank) promotes the campaign on the screens of its ATMs across the country, while SCG supports the production and dissemination of public relations materials.

Thailand has met the readiness criteria according to the assessment of the BIE and is now in the process of voting campaigning along with the other four candidate countries: the United States, Serbia, Spain, and Argentina. The BIE committee will select and announce the host country in June this year. If Thailand is granted the right to be the host, it will be the first world-scale expo ever held in Southeast Asia and South Asia.

Visit https://support.expo2028thailand.com to show your support for Thailand's bid to host Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand.

Related pictures: https://we.tl/t-BdO7bIfQa2

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thai-govt-and-private-sector-leaders-announce-collaboration-to-support-thailands-bid-to-host-expo-2028-phuket-thailand-301750730.html

SOURCE Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)

Recommended Stories

  • Carlos Slim mansion, 'last remnant' of old New York luxury, goes on sale for $80M

    The home, first built between 1899 and 1901, first went on sale in 2006 when it sold for $40 million, selling again four years later for $44 million to Carlos Slim.

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Presidents' Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • China Sets New Rules for Overseas IPOs. What It Means for DiDi, Alibaba and Others.

    After China’s strong reaction to DiDi’s listing, the new rules offer hope to Chinese companies wanting to list overseas. There’s a formal process now, although it does mean another regulatory hurdle to overcome.

  • Investors have pushed stocks into the death zone, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    What’s the best metaphor to describe the stock market, that has sent the S&P 500 up 16% from its October lows, and up 6% this year? Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson has turned to the Jon Krakauer best-seller “Into Thin Air,” which chronicles the death of 12 mountaineers trying to scale Mount Everest. The book delves into the death zone, which starts 3,000 feet from the mountain’s summit, an altitude where oxygen pressure isn’t sufficient to sustain life for an extended period.

  • Elon Musk Touts Tesla Cybertruck Technology

    What is certain for now is that the Cybertruck will begin to be produced this year. This truck/pickup, the first to be manufactured by Tesla, is set to become the cash cow of the carmaker which already manufactures the entry-level Model 3 sedan, the Model S luxury sedan, the Model Y SUV and the luxury Model X SUV as well as the Tesla semi. The commercial success of the vehicle seems to be guaranteed at least in the first months.

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Up; Hot Megacaps Tesla, Nvidia In Focus

    The market rally is holding up., but patience and preparation are key. Tesla lithium buzz is in focus. Nvidia earnings loom.

  • Can I Gross Up My Social Security Income?

    If you're a retiree who depends on Social Security, in some cases you can gross up your Social Security income on financial paperwork. You would do this to make your income more accurately represent the equivalent amount of earned income … Continue reading → The post Can Social Security Be Grossed Up? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan Strategists Say Stock Rally Will Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock investors that have turned too optimistic about the economic outlook are setting up for disappointment, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityIt’s too early to say a recession is off the table following the

  • Jack Ma Spotted in Australia in a Nod to Alibaba’s Global Roots

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma has popped up in Australia, the latest stop on a months-long global jaunt and one that has particular emotional resonance for the billionaire Alibaba co-founder.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityThe entrepreneur was spotted at a hotel in Melbourne

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A Young Couple Wants to Know: Should We Invest in More Real Estate?

    Austin Laue and Megan Laue bought their first home last year in Northbrook, Ill., near Chicago. Now they’re considering whether buying more real estate is a good way to build wealth. Mr. Laue, 29, works in tech, and Mrs. Laue, 28, is an educator.

  • Kroger workers who quit are getting texts and emails from the company asking them to come back

    A tight labor market has bosses doing something they don't generally do: Asking workers who left to please return.

  • I Went Through a Lawsuit Settlement Recently. How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes?

    Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you've received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don't … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed minutes, PCE inflation, Walmart earnings: What to know this week

    Earnings from Walmart and a key reading on inflation will offer investors the latest read on the health of the U.S. consumer in the holiday-shortened week ahead.

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • This Pharma Is Starting to Recover Nicely

    The stock trades just under eight bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.1 billion. Let's review some positives for Aurinia and explore a covered call idea that will have solid potential returns -- even if the shares give back a good bit of their recent gains over the option duration.

  • Markets and the Presidents Day holiday

    After the market volatility of the past week, traders and investors will pause to recognize the Presidents Day holiday.

  • Walmart, Alibaba, Moderna, and More Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Home Depot, Lucid, TJX, and others also report earnings. Investors will see Fed minutes and economic data on manufacturing, home sales, GDP, and income and spending.