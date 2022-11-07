U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,775.50
    -4.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,406.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,872.50
    -17.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,804.90
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.49
    -1.12 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.20
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.64
    -0.14 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9940
    -0.0021 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    -0.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0045 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1470
    +0.4930 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,872.82
    -361.79 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.80
    +11.75 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,550.96
    +351.22 (+1.29%)
     

Thai headline CPI rises 5.98% y/y in Oct, less than forecast

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.98% in October from a year earlier, commerce ministry data showed on Monday, slightly lower than forecast.

The rise follows September's 6.41% increase and was just shy of the 6.0% forecast in a Reuters poll.

The core CPI index, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was up 3.17% in October from a year ago, versus a forecast rise of 3.20%.

"The inflation situation is slowing," senior commerce official Poonpong Naiyanapakorn told a briefing.

"It is expected to slow in the remaining two months."

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop

    Warren Buffett's company again reported a loss — this time only $2.7 billion — because of a drop in the paper value of its investment portfolio in the third quarter, but most of its operating businesses performed well with the notable exception of Geico. Berkshire Hathaway reported a quarterly loss Saturday of $2.7 billion, or $1,832 per Class A share. In the second quarter of this year, Berkshire reported a $44 billion loss.

  • China's exports, imports shrink as COVID curbs, global slowdown jolt demand

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October, the first simultaneous slump since May 2020, as surging inflation and rising interest rates hammered global demand while new COVID-19 curbs at home disrupted output and consumption. The bleak October trade figures highlight the challenge for policymakers in China as exports had been one of the few bright spots for the struggling economy . The data suggests demand remains frail overall, heaping more pressure on the country's manufacturing sector and threatening any meaningful economic revival in the face of persistent COVID-19 curbs, protracted property weakness and global recession risks.

  • The Only 2 Index Funds in Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- and How They Could Make You Money

    Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.

  • Hedge-fund giant Elliott warns looming hyperinflation could lead to ‘global societal collapse’

    Elliott contends markets have not fallen enough yet and the world is hurtling toward the worst financial crisis since World War II.

  • Positioning for pivot made in China

    What the Fed taketh away, China could be about to giveth back. Speculation is mounting that China may make substantial changes to its zero-COVID policy soon and begin opening the economy back up. The strong close on Wall Street Friday should also help, but that rally may be vulnerable - the Fed is not pivoting any time soon, implied terminal rates are now above 5%, the yield curve inversion is relentless, and an earnings slowdown next year is highly likely.

  • Powerball obsessions: Americans are craving financial escapism amid recession fears and decades-high inflation

    Powerball jackpot fantasies are running rampant with recession fears up and financial confidence down.

  • It's an economic quandary and the Fed sees only one way out

    Stocks fell last week, with the S&P 500 declining by 3.3%. The index is now up 5.4% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 21.3% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • Asia stocks resilient as Wall St slips, China trade disappoints

    U.S. stock futures and commodities slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, though resilience in Asian equities took some of the sting out of the selling. Risk assets had rallied on Friday amid speculation China was preparing to relax its pandemic restrictions, but over the weekend health officials reiterated their commitment to the "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID cases as soon as they emerge. "Despite the denial, notions that China will pivot to living with COVID in the new year are unlikely to be quashed given the very real toll that zero-COVID is having on the economy," said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at NAB.

  • US Inflation to Pose Fresh Test for Powell’s Fed: Eco Week Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve gets fresh insight into its inflation challenge this week amid expectations US prices continued to rise at a stubbornly fast pace in the past month. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to Com

  • Dollar gains as China sticks to stringent COVID policy, souring risk sentiment

    The dollar climbed on Monday as sentiment soured after China said it is sticking with its strict COVID restrictions, quashing hopes of an imminent reopening in the world's second-largest economy which had earlier fired a broad rally in riskier assets. China said over the weekend that it will persevere with its "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they emerge, giving little indication it would ease its outlier zero-COVID strategy nearly three years into the pandemic. The two currencies were huge beneficiaries of a broad rally on Friday - rising nearly 3% - as speculation that China could soon end its COVID restrictions gathered pace and buoyed risk appetite.

  • Fortune speaks to Nouriel Roubini: Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ on a ‘variant of another Great Depression’ and the inevitable UBI solution

    Roubini predicted the crash of 2008 and now sees stocks falling another 30%. He also worries about A.I. causing “massive technological unemployment.”

  • Inflation ‘miscalculation’ threatens to derail Joe Biden’s midterms

    Cleveland's skyline has changed dramatically over the past hundred years.

  • Euro zone to mull energy support plans coordination as recession looms

    Euro zone finance ministers will discuss on Monday how to better coordinate support for economies against soaring energy prices to reduce the uncertainty such schemes create for their 2023 budgets and to better prepare for a looming recession. Germany angered its European Union peers in September by announcing a plan to support households and businesses worth up to 200 billion euros - an amount few countries can match and which critics say threatens fair competition within the EU's single market. Other EU countries have also announced support plans, but smaller.

  • UK business confidence falls to lockdown levels as recession looms

    Both business optimism, and output, declined to the lowest levels since February 2021 in October to 94.63 and 93.10, respectively.

  • Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for November

    To help cope with ongoing inflation, you could be receiving a check to provide some relief to your household budget. Food Stamps: What is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?Find: States Whose...

  • Taiwan exports likely contracted again in October- Reuters poll

    Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc, is one of Asia's leading exporters of technology goods. The trade data is seen as an important gauge of world demand for tech gadgets.

  • 4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

    With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...

  • From Russia with cash: Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war

    As war chokes Europe, a small nation wedged beneath Russia is enjoying an unexpected economic boom. Georgia is on course to become one of the world's fastest-growing economies this year following a dramatic influx of more than 100,000 Russians since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's mobilisation drive to drum up war recruits. "On the economic side, Georgia is doing very well," Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of the country's largest bank TBC, told Reuters in an interview at its Tbilisi headquarters.

  • What could midterm election mean for your money? History shows stocks like division.

    Stocks usually rise after midterm elections, especially if a divided government results. But some warn nothing about the economy is typical this year.

  • Fact-Checking the Misleading Claim About 87,000 Tax Agents

    As the midterm campaigns come to a close, Republican lawmakers are seizing on misleading claims warning that Democrats are recruiting an army of tax auditors, finding new resonance in an assertion debunked months ago. The assertion began to circulate when President Joe Biden first outlined a wide-ranging social spending plan last fall. A whittled-down version of that plan, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, was enacted this summer, fueling a new wave of attacks that have gained momentum as th