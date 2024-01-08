Thai PM Urges Central Bank to Consider Easing Interest Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin urged the central bank to consider cutting borrowing costs to support the economy, signaling a new round of disagreement between fiscal and monetary policymakers.

With consumer prices extending a streak of negative readings, Srettha said it provides room to pivot to easing. The prime minister’s call for rate cuts comes within days of his appeal to the monetary authority to factor in risks to economic growth while setting policy.

Although the Bank of Thailand has signaled it need not tighten rates further, Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput’s comments that the recent decline in consumer prices are a result of state subsidies show that the central bank may not be ready to consider easing anytime soon.

“I disagree” with further rate increase, Srettha told reporters in Bangkok on Monday. Inflation “is very low, therefore cutting interest rate could be considered.”

Thailand’s consumer prices have been in deflation territory for three months through December, with the latest data printing a negative 0.83%. The BOT, which in November halted eight straight interest rate increases, will next meet on policy rate on Feb. 7.

The Thai baht dropped as much as 0.7% to 34.94 per dollar, making it the worst-performing currency in Asia on Monday. A more dovish central bank could undermine the baht’s recovery after it surged 6% in the past three months.

The central bank tightening — that saw a 200 basis point hike in 13 months to a decade high rate of 2.5% — has hurt the economy, especially the small and medium enterprises and low-income groups, according to Srettha. In a post late on Sunday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the premier urged the BOT to keep the interests of the people in mind and not raise rates when price pressures had already dissipated.

Thailand’s pace of recovery from the pandemic has been among Southeast Asia’s slowest. The economy is forecast to expand 3.2% this year, up from an estimated 2.5% in 2023, according to the World Bank. Srettha wants to lift that pace to 5% going ahead.

Cash Handout

While there’s room to cut rate later this year, negative inflation alone can’t be the deciding factor, according to Burin Adulwattana, managing director at Bangkok-based Kasikorn Research Center.

“The BOT will need to consider other economic factors as well, especially the government stimulus measures,” Burin said. “If the digital wallet scheme fails, that may be the key push for further accommodative monetary policy,” he said referring to Srettha’s plan for a cash handout of 10,000 baht each to about 50 million Thais.

Policy disagreements between Srettha and the central bank surfaced last year after Sethaput flagged concerns about the premier’s plan to turbo-charge Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy by ramping up spending, subsidies and wages — the centerpiece of which is a multi-billion cash handout program. The so-called $14 billion digital wallet plan, which is expected to be implemented by May, is facing uncertainty from legal challenges.

--With assistance from Karl Lester M. Yap, Hooyeon Kim and Pathom Sangwongwanich.

(Updates with market reaction in sixth, economist’s comments from ninth paragraph.)

