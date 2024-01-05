Thai Retailer Is Open to Investing in Selfridges If Conditions Are Right

(Bloomberg) -- Central Retail Corp., one of Thailand’s biggest retailers, is open to investing in the iconic Selfridges department store if the opportunity meets the right conditions.

The company will assess any new investment based on whether it aligns with Central Retail’s strategic business plan, is appropriately priced and has optimal timing, it said in a statement to the Thai stock exchange on Friday. It hasn’t received any communication from Central Group — its parent and majority owner of Selfridges since November — about an investment, it said.

The statement follows reports that Central Group is seeking new investment partners amid a potential cash crunch at Selfridges. Accounts filed last week show the department store’s holding company, Cambridge Properties Holding Ltd., is in discussions with Central Group for future financing to pay upcoming debt after Signa Prime Selection AG — Cambridge’s co-owner — applied for insolvency.

Selfridges Turns to Thai Co-Owner for Cash as Signa Falters

Central Retail, whose businesses include malls in Vietnam, Italy and Thailand, in 2022 turned down an offer to invest in Selfridges. In its statement, it said any investment it makes must contribute positively to the company and prioritize maximum benefit to shareholders.

Central Group bought Selfridges with Rene Benko’s Signa in 2022, and together they co-own the property as well as the operating business. Interest payments on the property company’s £2.2 billion ($2.8 billion) of debt have soared since then, leaving it dependent on support from its owners.

Central Group also has control over other department stores in the Selfridges group, including Brown Thomas & Arnotts in Ireland and De Bijenkorf in the Netherlands.

