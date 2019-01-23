Thai Royal Decree Confirms Election to Be Held in 2019

(Bloomberg) -- A royal decree was issued in Thailand calling for a general election in 2019 after more than four years of military rule.

The decree was posted on the Royal Gazette website on Wednesday. The Election Commission now has five days to specify the exact date for the vote, amid speculation the poll could be in March after the junta signaled a possible delay to an earlier plan to hold the election on Feb. 24.

The military government over the years repeatedly pushed back the election timeline, after seizing power in 2014 following a period of unrest and sometimes bloody street demonstrations. Confirmation of the vote puts the spotlight back on political risk in Thailand, which has a history of polls followed by protests and coups.

The issue of the decree sparked a rally in Thai stocks, with the benchmark SET index rising as much as 1 percent to the highest level since mid-December.

"The announcement was a knee-jerk boost to market sentiment after a long wait for some clarity on the election," said Poramet Tongbua, a strategist at Bualuang Securities Pcl in Bangkok. "But any further gains will be limited as there’s uncertainty about the outcome of the vote. The stability of the next government may be the main worry."

The Election Commission will meet later Wednesday to discuss the election date, its Secretary-General Jarungwit Phumma said.

The junta in December lifted restrictions on political gatherings ahead of the expected poll. It subsequently signaled that the potential date of Feb. 24 may have to be delayed to avoid a clash with preparations for the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn on May 4-6.

Local media reports have focused on March 10 or March 24, both Sundays, as likely options. The military-backed charter requires an election by May 9.

Protesters took to the streets again this month, but in much smaller numbers than before the coup, calling for faster progress toward the election.

The coup in 2014 unseated a Pheu Thai Party-led administration headed by Yingluck Shinawatra, sister of exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra. Thaksin or his allies have won every election dating back to 2001, only to be unseated by the courts or the military.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, the former army chief who led the coup, has hinted at tying up with a political party to seek a return as premier, but he has yet to clearly declare his intentions.

Critics say the military-backed constitution gives appointed soldiers and bureaucrats in the planned Senate the power to stifle elected politicians in the lower house.

Prayuth’s administration has tried to accelerate investment in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, whose expansion is slowing as global growth and trade feel the effects of the U.S.-China trade war.

(Updates with analyst’s comment in fifth paragraph.)

--With assistance from Natnicha Chuwiruch, Siraphob Thanthong-Knight and Suttinee Yuvejwattana.

To contact the reporter on this story: Anuchit Nguyen in Bangkok at anguyen@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sunil Jagtiani at sjagtiani@bloomberg.net, Ruth Pollard

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.