Thai SEC Considers Revoking Huobi’s License

Savannah Fortis
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

The Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recommends the Minister of Finance to consider revoking Huobi’s operating license. 

In an official announcement this past weekend, the Thai SEC gave the Minister of Finance a recommendation  on regulations against Huobi. The statement said the Minister should consider revoking the exchange’s operating license. 

In the meantime, the SEC plans a halt on all Huobi services. As such, the exchange must return all assets to customers within three months of the SEC order. These actions come after an investigation into the exchange earlier this year. 

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto

