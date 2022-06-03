The Thai version of HUAWEI CLOUD International Website was launched, and the Huawei Thailand IaaS market share reached 29.44%

BANGKOK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huawei officially announced that the Thai version of the HUAWEI CLOUD International website is online.

Currently, HUAWEI CLOUD has four languages: Chinese, English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Facing the Thai market, more and more enterprises choose to go to the cloud, and Thai is the preferred language for customers to go to the cloud. Before the Thai website was launched, Thai customers used the English website of Huawei Cloud International Station. The launch of 110+ pages in the Thai version of the website this time, marks that HUAWEI CLOUD's determination to focus on customers, invest in the Thai market for a long time, and continue to improve customer experience.

According to Gartner's latest report, Huawei's IaaS market share is 29.44% in 2021, ranking third in Thailand (Gartner®, Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide, 2021), an increase of 1 percentage point compared to 28.38% in 2020. In addition, in the 2021 brand survey in Thailand, the brand awareness of HUAWEI CLOUD reached 70% .

In 2021, HUAWEI CLOUD released its strategy, "Dive into digital with Everything as a Service". "Everything" includes Huawei's vision and understanding of the industry. HUAWEI CLOUD has been operating in Asia-Pacific since 2018. After four years of development, HUAWEI CLOUD has risen to No. 2 in China, No. 3 in Thailand, and No. 4 in developing markets in Asia-Pacific, becoming the fastest growing cloud provider among the top 5 frontrunners in the region.

Huawei has invested in the Thailand for a long time. Since the launch of HUAWEI CLOUD in Thailand on September 30, 2018, HUAWEI CLOUD Thailand has entered 15+ industries, developed 300+ local partners in Thailand, and served thousands of customers till now. Currently, 80+ cloud services have been launched on the HUAWEI CLOUD Thailand station. Three AZs (data centers) have been built in Thailand, and the third AZ (data center) has been officially launched on March 25, 2022. The launch of the Thai-language website will continue to improve the purchase, use, and service experience of HUAWEI CLOUD Thailand customers.

To support digital economy in Thailand, not only provide HUAWEI CLOUD services in Thailand, Huawei has multiple programs to enable ecosystem and business in Thailand such as Huawei ASEAN Academy provided more than 25,000+ global training services, Huawei Spark Ignite Thailand 2021 which is startup competition in Thailand, Student Hackaton Competition in HUAWEI CLOUD and Connect.

With 23 years of Business and Contribution Practices of Huawei in Thailand, HUAWEI CLOUD is one of the keys that will continuously provide quality services that would support Thailand become Digital Hub of ASEAN.

