U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,977.25
    -26.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,135.00
    -184.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,444.75
    -89.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.20
    -8.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.79
    +0.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.90
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0808
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.06
    -2.03 (-9.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    -0.0041 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7360
    -0.5770 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,907.17
    +690.76 (+3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.01
    +10.89 (+2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,824.86
    +30.82 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Thailand 2022 Investment Pledges up 39% to USD20 Billion Helped by FDI flows in Electronics, EV, Data Centers

·5 min read

BANGKOK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) announced today that applications for investment promotion in 2022 reached 664.6 billion baht (ca. USD20 billion), an increase of 39% from the previous year's adjusted number, boosted by large foreign direct investments (FDI) in key sectors, including electronics, the electric vehicles (EV) supply chain and data centers, confirming the recovery from COVID-19.

Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), announced today that investment pledges by local and foreign investors increased 39% in 2022, boosted by large foreign direct investments (FDI) in key sectors, including electronics, the electric vehicles (EV) supply chain and data centers, confirming the recovery from COVID-19. (PRNewsfoto/Thailand Board of Investment (BOI))
Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), announced today that investment pledges by local and foreign investors increased 39% in 2022, boosted by large foreign direct investments (FDI) in key sectors, including electronics, the electric vehicles (EV) supply chain and data centers, confirming the recovery from COVID-19. (PRNewsfoto/Thailand Board of Investment (BOI))

The numbers were announced after a board meeting chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha, which also approved a coordination mechanism to facilitate multinational companies' applications to setup regional headquarters in Thailand, a plan to encourage the production and use of renewable energy, to achieve the country's net zero greenhouse gas emission target, and three large investment projects.

"The increase in applications we saw in 2022 came in large parts from global leaders, such as BYD Auto, Foxconn and Amazon Web Services, showing their confidence in Thailand as a resilient and investor-friendly location for investments in the industries of the future," Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the BOI, told reporters at a press conference held at Government House after the meeting. "This augur well for 2023 when we expect the same sectors to attract more new investments."

2022 Investment Pledges up 39%

Local and foreign investors filed a total of 2,119 applications for investment promotion, worth a combined 664.6 billion baht, up 39% from a revised 478.9 billion baht the previous year, led by investments in the electronics and electrical appliances sector with 129.5 billion baht.

The second largest sector in terms of the combined value of applications was the automotive sector with 105.4 billion baht. Applications for investments in the EV supply chain alone, including pure EV, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and batteries, amounted to almost 54 billion baht.

Investments in data centers amounted to 42.5 billion baht.

Meanwhile, FDI projects increased 36% from the previous year to 433.971 billion baht, representing 65% of total pledges.

Investments from China topped the FDI value rankings with 158 projects worth a combined 77.4 billion baht, followed by Japan with 50.8 billion baht for 293 projects, the U.S. with 50.3 billion baht for 33 projects, Taiwan with 45.2 billion baht for 68 projects, and Singapore with 44.3 billion baht for 178 projects.

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Thailand's prime industrial area comprising Chonburi, Chachoengsao, and Rayong provinces, topped the regional ranking attracting 358.8 billion baht worth of investment, an increase of 84% from 2021.

Coordination mechanism to facilitate HQ applications

In a move meant to enhance Thailand's position as a regional headquarters destination, the board approved the setup of a one-stop service called the HQ Biz Portal. The portal will be providing a comprehensive list of consultation and facilitation services for companies considering the establishment of regional headquarters, consisting of an online appointment system and information center allowing access to the four agencies regulating such operations, namely the BOI, the Revenue Department, the Department of Business Development, and the Bank of Thailand. The BOI will act as the system's coordinator.

"The current geopolitical tensions and global economic outlook are causing investors to look for safe investment areas, providing an important opportunity for Thailand to use this period to attract companies to setup or relocate regional headquarters here," Mr Narit told reporters. "By creating a one-stop mechanism to centralize all necessary information and provide comprehensive consultation and facilitation in the approval and permission processes, the BOI will help investors save time in obtaining a license to establish a regional office and reinforce Thailand's status as an international business center and regional trade gateway."

Plan to facilitate the procurement of renewable energy

To recognize and support both existing and new investors' needs to meet their sustainability and renewable energy goals, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the RE100 global initiative, and reduce companies' long-term energy risks, the Board approved, in principle, to assign the Ministry of Energy and related agencies to accelerate the implementation of a Utility Green Tariff mechanism, providing renewable energy from specific sources. The new mechanism is expected to become an effective tool to attract global investors.

Project Approvals

The board today gave its approval to three large scale investment projects in target sectors worth a combined 15.8 billion baht, as per the following details:

  • BYD Auto Components (Thailand) Co., Ltd. received approval to invest 3.89 billion baht in a facility to produce batteries for both pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The facility will serve both the domestic and export markets. The project, which will contribute to the development of the local EV supply chain, comes on top of BYD's initial 17.9 billion baht investment, announced and approved last year, to build an EV manufacturing plant with an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles.

  • Thai Tokai Carbon Product Co., Ltd. received approval to invest 9.49 billion baht in the expansion of its production of carbon black, an additive used to reinforce tires, based on carbon feed stock oil.

  • TPI Polene Power PCL received approval to invest 2.40 billion baht in a project to produce fuel from waste.

For more information, please contact:
Thailand Board of Investment
Tel. +66 (0) 2553 8111
Website: www.boi.go.th
YouTube: Think Asia, Invest Thailand

SOURCE Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla stock sinks on fresh Model 3 and Model Y price cuts

    So much for that Tesla stock (TSLA) bounce.

  • Smart Investors Are Watching These 2 Fast-Moving Stocks Right Now

    One company has celestial aspirations, while the other is looking to get back its positive momentum.

  • JPMorgan Profit Jumps, But Bank Now Predicting Mild Recession

    Bank earnings are on tap and the nation’s biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase Co., says its profits on lending soared. But it is now officially expecting a mild recession. + Revenue rose 18% to $34.55 billion. Wall Street was looking for $34.35 billion, according to FactSet. + Profit rose 6% to $11 billion, or $3.57 per share. Analysts expected $3.08 per share. + The bank set aside $1.4 billion for potential loan-losses, as the bank said it is now anticipating a mild recession. A year ago, $1.8 billion

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

    Pretty much all Warren Buffett has done is win since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Including the 4% gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) in 2022, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a greater than 3,700,000% aggregate return for his shareholders since taking the reins. With approximately four dozen securities in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio, some are bound to underperform.

  • Bank of America revenue jumps 11% on higher net interest income

    MARKET PULSE Bank of America Corp (BAC) stock rose 0.3% in premarket trades Friday after the financial firm beat its earnings and revenue targets as it benefitted from higher interest rates on its loans.

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Own GE HealthCare Stock? Here's What You Need to Know About the Spin-Off

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.

  • Tesla faces delays in expanding its Shanghai gigafactory

    EV maker Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory expansion is reportedly delayed amid data concerns.

  • Delta Air Lines Beats Profit Estimates on Strong Demand. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Delta Air Lines beat earnings estimates in the fourth quarter as air travel demand remained strong but the stock fell in premarket trading as the carrier’s first quarter guidance disappointed. The shares had jumped 3.7% Thursday after American Airlines (AAL) hiked its earnings and revenue guidance, boosting the entire sector in the process. The new outlook crushed analysts estimates for $0.61.

  • Wells Fargo Says Regulatory Settlement Hit Earnings

    Wells Fargo Co.’s earnings just landed. The bank took a big charge tied to [a $3.7 billion settlement](https://www.wsj.com/articles/wells-fargo-reaches-3-7-billion-deal-with-regulators-over-consumer-banking-11671546132?mod=article_inline) with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau late last year to settle allegations that it harmed more than 16 million people with deposit accounts, auto loans and mortgages. + The bank earned $2.86 billion, down 50% from $5.75 billion in the [year-earlier quar

  • Bank of America Profit, Revenue Rise

    Bank of America Corp. is joining the fray with its fourth-quarter earnings this morning. Here are the highlights: + The nation’s second-largest bank earned $7.1 billion, up about 2% from $7.01 billion a [year earlier](https://www.wsj.com/articles/bank-of-americas-quarterly-profit-rises-28-11642593743). + That amounts to 85 cents per share. Analysts expected 77 cents, according to FactSet. + Revenue rose 11% to $24.5 billion. Analysts expected $24.17 billion. + The bank added $403 million to its

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Let's discuss the prospects of three high-yield stocks, which are offering dividend yields above 5% and are attractively valued right now. Thanks to the high dividends of these stocks, their shareholders are adequately compensated while waiting for the stock prices to appreciate. Verizon Communications , which was created by the merger between Bell Atlantic and GTE in 2000, is one of the largest wireless carriers in the U.S. The company generates approximately 75% of its revenue from its wireless business and the remaining 25% from broadband and cable services.

  • Why Cryptocurrency Stocks Like Riot Blockchain Surged Higher Today

    Riot closed the day almost 15% higher, while Silvergate cruised to a nearly 13% increase. Riot and Silvergate are rather different animals. Silvergate is in many ways a traditional bank but is often lumped in with other crypto assets since its Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) is a real-time payments platform that services users from cryptocurrency exchanges and institutions.

  • Great news for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

    The two knew from the start they were working on fake accounts, according to a lawsuit filed by JP Morgan.

  • UnitedHealth Stock Higher After Q4 Earnings Beat; Repeats 2023 Profit Forecast

    "We expect the efforts by the people of our company that led to strong performance in 2022 will define 2023 as well," said CEO Andrew Witty.

  • Ford stock falls, set to snap record win streak in wake of Tesla price cuts

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Ford Motor Co. (F) dropped 3.5% in premarket trading Friday, putting them on track for their first loss in 11 sessions, to snap a record-long win streak. The automaker’s stock had soared 22.

  • Upstart Will Remain Stressed for the Next Few Quarters

    The business model is quite strong, but unless the broader economy improves, the stock price will not recover