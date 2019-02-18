Thailand's GDP Growth Exceeds Forecasts on Domestic Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s economy grew at a faster pace in the fourth quarter than the previous three months, as local demand helped to offset a slide in exports.

Gross domestic product rose 3.7 percent from a year ago, up from a revised 3.2 percent in the third quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council said on Monday. The median estimate of 23 economists in a Bloomberg survey was for expansion of 3.6 percent.

The economy expanded 4.1 percent for the whole of 2018, compared with a revised 4 percent for the previous year. The NESDC expects growth of between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent this year, driven by household spending, investment and tourism Private consumption and investment drove fourth-quarter growth as exports were hit by a slowdown in global demand, U.S.-China trade tensions and a strong currencyWhile local demand has remained resilient, Thailand is facing heightened political risks ahead of an election, which could hurt sentiment and domestic investmentThe Bank of Thailand, which kept its benchmark rate unchanged this month after the first hike in seven years in December, has said its “accommodative” monetary policy would remain appropriate in the period ahead

GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three months, higher than the 0.7 percent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey

