U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,635.50
    +38.00 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,975.00
    +267.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,877.50
    +133.50 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,711.70
    +23.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.52
    -0.09 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.70
    +13.80 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    +0.42 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9754
    +0.0030 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.27
    +0.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1278
    +0.0097 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6700
    -0.0500 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,325.19
    +175.32 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.68
    -8.50 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,895.11
    +36.32 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Thailand BOI Approves New 5-Year Investment Promotion Strategy Focused on Innovative, Competitive and Inclusive Approach to New Economy

·4 min read

BANGKOK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) at a board meeting held last week approved the framework of its new Investment Promotion Strategy for the next five years, which will focus on entering the new economy era by encouraging technological advancement, the transition to green and smart Industries, talent development, as well as creativity and innovation, to strengthen the country's status as a regional hub for business, trade and logistics.

Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), told reporters today that the board has approved a new 5-year investment promotion strategy framework structured around the concepts of innovation, competitiveness, and inclusiveness. (PRNewsfoto/Thailand Board of Investment (BOI))
Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), told reporters today that the board has approved a new 5-year investment promotion strategy framework structured around the concepts of innovation, competitiveness, and inclusiveness. (PRNewsfoto/Thailand Board of Investment (BOI))

The new investment promotion strategy (2023-2027) sets out to promote investment to restructure the country's economy around three core concepts, namely 1) innovation, technology, and creativity, 2) competitiveness and the ability to adapt quickly, and 3) inclusiveness, taking into account environmental and social sustainability.

"In view of the challenging, volatile and highly competitive global environment, the BOI will stay ahead of changes and keep promoting investment in a way that achieves concrete results, helping to lead Thailand into the new economy," Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi told reporters during his first press conference since he took office as Secretary General of the BOI on October 3. "To reach that objective, the BOI will broaden its role from that of a 'Promoter' providing tax and non-tax benefits, to focus on becoming an 'Integrator' of investment support tools, a 'Facilitator' providing services, and a 'Connector' linking industries to create more business opportunities."

To implement the strategy and its vision of the new economy, the BOI will articulate its investment promotion policies around seven pillars:

  1. The upgrade of existing industries, in parallel with the building of new industries in which Thailand has a high potential, and an overall strengthening of the supply chain

  2. The acceleration of the industrial transition to green and smart industries through investments in automation, digital adoption and decarbonization

  3. The promotion of Thailand as a business center, and an international trade and investment gateway for the region

  4. The strengthening of SMEs and startups, ensuring they are connected to the global market and supply chain

  5. The promotion of investments in the different regions of Thailand that fits the potential of each area and enables inclusive growth

  6. The promotion of investments that will promote community and society development

  7. The promotion of Thailand's overseas investment to expand business opportunities for Thai companies

Further details of the policies and sector-specific incentive packages will be presented to the board and announced in coming weeks, Mr. Narit said.

January-September Investment Applications

The board also acknowledged the investment pledges filed during the first nine months of 2022.

From January to September 2022, foreign and local investors filed with the BOI a total of 1,247 applications for investment promotion, worth a combined 439.1 billion Baht (US$ 11.6 billion), Mr. Narit said.

While the number of applications rose 8.5% when compared to the 1,149 projects seen in the first nine months of 2021, the combined value fell 14.1%, from 511 billion Baht, reflecting a smaller average project size.

Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area saw 376 projects applying for promotion, representing a combined investment value of 246.7 billion baht, or 56% of the total value of applications in the first nine months, Mr. Narit said. Most are investments in Rayong and Chonburi provinces.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) applications decreased 25% from the year earlier period to 275.6 billion Baht

The main source of FDI applications in the first nine months was China with 45 billion Baht, followed by Taiwan (39.3 billion Baht), Japan (37.6 billion Baht), the U.S. (34.3 billion Baht), and Hong Kong (26.3 billion Baht).

During the first nine months, FDI applications data for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan all included investments in the manufacturing of new electric vehicles (EV) and parts. Major EV investments announced in Thailand this year involve plants by BYD, whose investment is coming through its Hong Kong-based unit, and Foxconn.

Over the 9 months to September, the BOI has issued promotion certificates to 1,101 projects, an increase of 17% from the year earlier period. The combined investment value of the certificates amounted to 357.6 billion baht, an increase of 57%, Mr. Narit said.

"The promotion certificate statistics, the closest data we have to actual investment, are sending a clear signal that over the next one to two years there will be a significant increase in actual investment flows," Mr. Narit said.

For more information, please contact:

Thailand Board of Investment

Tel. +66 (0) 2553 8111

Website: www.boi.go.th

YouTube: Think Asia, Invest Thailand

SOURCE Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse s

  • This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street

    It's been quite the year on Wall Street. With declines of this magnitude, all three stock indexes are currently mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says US Stocks Can Rally in Short Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s long-time equities bear says US stocks are ripe for a short-term rally in the absence of an earnings capitulation or an official recession.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapA 25% slump in the S&P 500 this year has left it testing a “serious floor of support” at its 200-week moving average, which

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood Continues to Stumble

    Soaring interest rates and weak economic growth have dented Wood's young, 'disruptive' technology companies.

  • Beyond Meat Goes Into Survival Mode

    If you only read headlines, you might think that Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) Friday press release announcing that the plant-based "meat" producer is shooting to be cash flow positive by the second half of 2023 was a piece of good news. Demand for plant-based meat has weakened, with consumers moving away from the category amid sky-high inflation.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Plug Power Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Apple or Amazon Could Buy These Two Pandemic Stock Darlings

    Both companies have seen their share price fall, but that doesn't mean Apple or Amazon wouldn't be interested at the right number.

  • China Stocks Pare Losses as Traders Assess Xi’s Policy Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks trimmed declines during afternoon trading as traders digested President Xi Jinping’s speech, which offered support for the tech sector but disappointed investors hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe benchmark CSI 300 Index traded 0.1% lower as of 1

  • Berkshire, Nike Among Best Stocks to Own: Morningstar

    The research firm came up with a list of the best companies to own based on ones to which Morningstar analysts assign a wide moat.

  • Bank Run Shows Risks From Widening Vietnam Corruption Probes

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a jarring image for one of the world’s fastest growing economies: Scores of Vietnamese flooded branches of the nation’s fifth-largest bank to pull out their savings amid rumors the lender was tied to a real estate conglomerate under investigation for fraud.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapVietnam’s centra

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Still A Bear Market Until Proven Otherwise; Netflix, Tesla Earnings Ahead

    A new rally attempt is already struggling. Netflix and Tesla earnings loom. Shockwave is a stock to watch.

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index remains unattractive but “the degree of valuation dispersion wit

  • Pound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound rallied and UK bonds surged amid expectations that more of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s package of unfunded tax cuts will be reversed. Stocks rose, with investors preparing for a number of key earnings reports this week.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapChancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to make a stateme

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Could Be Warren Buffett's Next Apple

    At 92 and 86 years of age, respectively, Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn are two of the greatest living investors  -- and both are still at it! In fact, these two seniors have been quite active this year, especially around oil giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). On the flip side, Warren Buffett has been buying Occidental shares hand over fist throughout the year, scooping up over 20% of the American oil driller.

  • Can Investors Trust AT&T's Juicy 7% Dividend?

    Currently, AT&T sports a high 7.4% dividend yield, which means the company will pay an estimated 7.4% of its stock price to shareholders each year. This number constantly fluctuates because it is calculated using the annual dividend payout divided by the stock price. The yield rises if the dividend goes up and the stock price stays the same.

  • Boeing May Score a Big Order. The Stock Needs Good News.

    Investors have become more confident that the company can put the past behind it as demand for air travel recovers.

  • Monte dei Paschi kicks off 2.5 billion euro cash call

    Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena launched on Monday a new share sale, its seventh in 14 years, seeking to raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to fund its latest turnaround plan. On Friday Italian market regulator Consob set the shares' reference price at 2.0630 euro each, stripping out a theoretical price for subscription rights of 7.8371 euros each.