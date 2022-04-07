U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.25
    +12.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,433.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,579.75
    +74.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.70
    +5.60 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.32
    +1.09 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.80
    +7.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.73
    +0.70 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3085
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7160
    -0.0840 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,470.12
    -1,749.58 (-3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.43
    -41.92 (-3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.47
    -9.23 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Thailand BOI Approves Enhanced Measure to Boost EV Sector; Reports 110.7 Billion Baht in Investment Applications in Q1

·4 min read

BANGKOK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the Thai government's policy to accelerate the growth of the domestic market for electric vehicles (EV) and help to quickly expand the related infrastructure, especially charging stations, the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) today approved revised incentives and conditions for investments in that sector.

Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) Secretary General Ms. Duangjai Asawachintachit announced today after a Board meeting the approval of revised incentives and conditions for investments in EV charging stations and reported that the total value of foreign and local investment promotion applications during the first quarter of 2022 amounted to a total of 110.7 billion baht (USD3.4 billion)
Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) Secretary General Ms. Duangjai Asawachintachit announced today after a Board meeting the approval of revised incentives and conditions for investments in EV charging stations and reported that the total value of foreign and local investment promotion applications during the first quarter of 2022 amounted to a total of 110.7 billion baht (USD3.4 billion)

Adding to the 5-year corporate income tax exemption available to investments in charging stations with at least 40 chargers, 25% of which are DC type, the revised measures now allow smaller charging stations to be eligible to 3-year tax benefits, Ms. Duangjai Asawachintachit, Secretary General of the BOI, told reporters.

The revised measures also abolish two requirements, namely the condition barring investors to receive additional benefits from other agencies, and the requirement for ISO certification. These two conditions are no longer relevant given that some chargers could be installed in other establishments such as hotels and condominiums, not necessarily at typical charging stations. Moreover, in order to ensure rapid expansion of charging facilities, a combination of several support measures may be required.

Charging station investors are now only required to adhere to the relevant safety regulations and to submit either a plan to implement an EV Smart Charging System or to connect to an EV Charging Network Operator Platform which is to be developed as a central mechanism to create an efficient management for both operators and battery electric vehicle (BEV) users.

"We have listened to the EV-related investors' concerns and revised the measures to ensure that our incentives stay relevant in a fast-changing business environment. This will enable investors, particularly SMEs and startups to have more access to BOI benefits, and manage their costs more effectively," said Ms. Duangjai, who was speaking after a board meeting chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha.

The BOI already provides comprehensive incentives to the EV sector's supply chain, with measures to promote the manufacturing of both complete vehicles and essential parts.

First Quarter Investment Applications Total 110.7 Billion Baht

Ms. Duangjai reported to the board that the total value of foreign and local investment promotion applications during the first quarter of 2022 showed a slight decline in combined value due to the impact of the global geopolitical and economic challenges, partly softened by a small rise in the number of project applications.

During the January to March period, the BOI received applications for investment promotion worth a total of 110.7 billion baht (USD 3.4 billion), a decrease of 6% when compared with the same period last year. The number of applications, 378 projects, represented an increase of 1% over the year earlier quarter.

During this period, FDI grew by 29% and accounted for 70% of total pledges, with 77.3 billion baht in investment value. The top three on the list of FDI sources for the quarter were Taiwan, Japan and Mainland China.

Among the targeted industries, the automotive and parts sector topped the list with investment value of 41.6 billion baht, or around 53% of target industries' applications during the period, followed by agriculture and food processing with 12 billion baht, and electronics with 10.3 billion baht. Overall, the 12 targeted sectors attracted a combined value of 78.2 billion baht, representing 70.6% of the total pledges.

In terms of regions, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the country's high technology and manufacturing hub, attracted the most applications with 60.4 billion baht.

It is also worth noting that some interesting large scale investment projects in advanced technology industries/services were approved by the BOI during this first quarter such as specialty fibers, data centers, multi-layer ceramic chip capacitors, optical fiber telecommunication equipment, hard disk drives, multi-layer printed circuit boards and copper foil for multi-layer PCBs, Ms. Duangjai said.

BCG Startup Investment Day

Ms. Duangjai also told reporters about the success of the BCG Startup Investment Day that the BOI and the National Innovation Agency jointly held on March 24, 2022. The event was attended by more than 1,000 participants in face-to-face and online meetings. Under the concept "Bio-Circular-Green Economy", the event aimed to strengthen the country's biodiversity capabilities and create opportunities for startups in medical, agriculture, food and energy sectors to meet with investors from world-class incubators, venture capital and corporate venture capital funds.

For more information, please contact:
Thailand Board of Investment
Tel. +66 (0) 2553 8111
Website: www.boi.go.th
YouTube: Think Asia, Invest Thailand

SOURCE Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)

Recommended Stories

  • Commodities Could Soar 40% as Investors Pivot, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising infla

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Adds New $4.2 Billion HP Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought a stake in HP Inc. valued at more than $4.2 billion. Shares of the laptop maker surged as much as 10%.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysBerkshire bough

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • 3 Top Pot Stocks to Watch in April

    It's a big month for the marijuana industry and there's been lots of excitement surrounding pot stocks of late. Hopes for marijuana legalization in the U.S. are on the rise with the passing of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in the House earlier this month. Three stocks that investors should have on their watchlists this month include Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), and Verano Holdings (OTC: VRNO.F).

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Firm Cuts Forecast on Student-Loan Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., which operates a business for refinancing educational debt, cut its guidance after President Joe Biden’s administration again extended the pause on student-loan payments. The lender’s shares slumped. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Dow Jones Futures: Federal Reserve Fears Continue To Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Got Clobbered Today

    A hawkish Fed and a possible slowdown in chip spending next year are weighing on the shares this week.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes 11% Stake in HP

    For an investor with a value bent, the maker of PCs and printer fits the bill: HP shares trade for just eight times projected earnings.

  • The tax breaks backing Plug Power's new $93 million factory

    Plug Power Inc. is seeking millions of dollars in tax exemptions and other financial assistance to offset its big investment at the Vista Technology Campus. The requests, which are pending before the Albany County Industrial Development Agency, are separate from the millions of dollars in tax exemptions that have been awarded to an LLC controlled by Joe Nicolla, president of Columbia Development Cos., who put the Plug Power deal together with assistance from county and town officials. The facilities will house Plug Power's fast-growing GenDrive business unit, which manufacturers fuel cells that power forklifts, pallet jacks and other equipment for customers such as Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot.

  • Deutsche Bank warns of a 20% bear market in 2023

    Deutsche Bank made waves on Tuesday when its economists became the first of the major Wall Street analysts to say the U.S. economy would soon go into recession.

  • Elon Musk admits his Twitter investment isn’t passive and reveals that he began buying the stock in January

    Elon Musk filed a new disclosure on his Twitter Inc. stake with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, admitting that he invested in the company with the goal of effecting change and that his stock purchases began months ago.