U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,330.00
    -13.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,077.00
    -90.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,697.25
    -64.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.70
    -2.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.97
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.50
    -7.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    -0.31 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2680
    +0.2600 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,564.26
    -287.91 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,033.85
    +6.78 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Thailand Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gift card industry in Thailand is expected to grow by 16.1% on annual basis to reach US$ 1795.4 million in 2021. Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Thailand remains strong.

The gift card industry in Thailand is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 14.2% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1546.1 million in 2020 to reach US$ 3053.8 million by 2025.

The gift card market has been impacted across retail and corporate segments due to the pandemic in 2020. Despite these challenges, in the coming quarters, the market for gift card is expected to grow, as people prefer alternative gifting solutions such as gift cards.

Demand for e-gift cards is showing strong growth due to wide acceptance of the digital ecosystem which is attracting consumers towards e-gift cards. E-commerce market in Thailand has seen continued growth in the past few years due to a large young population, high internet and smartphone penetration as well as rise in popularity of online payments. Though the pandemic had an adverse impact on the economy, e-commerce growth has accelerated. In these unprecedented times, retailers also adopted e-commerce platforms to reach to a greater audience.

Gift card issuers are targeting major festivals to offer specific gift cards to lure customers. The trend has become more prominent in the Asia-Pacific region including Thailand in the recent years, primarily due to the rising internet and smartphone penetration and a large young population.

The coronavirus outbreak, nationwide shutdown of businesses caused major disruption across various industries. To cope up with the situation, several restaurants and bars in Bangkok have launched prepayment gift vouchers with additional benefits, which could help them fight bankruptcy post the pandemic.

Additionally, the hospitality industry has been focusing on offering gift cards to attract customers. For instance, Dusit International, a hotel and property development company offers Dusit Gift Card, redeemable for accommodation, dining and spa services at all of its properties, in Thailand. Gift cards are available in physical and digital form and can be personalized. Also, Marriott Thailand announced to offer gift certificates with 50% bonus for a limited period.

Entertainment based gift cards are also gaining popularity in Thailand. Netflix launched prepaid Netflix Cards in various denominations (Bt500, Bt1,000, and Bt1,500 in value) at FamilyMart, 7-Eleven, Tesco Lotus .

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Thailand. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Thailand

  • By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)

  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Thailand

  • Gross Load Value

  • Transaction Value

  • Unused Value

  • Average Value Per Transaction

  • Transaction Volume

  • Average Value of Card Purchased

  • Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Thailand

  • Retail Consumer

  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Thailand

  • By Retail Consumer

  • By Retail Purchase Occasion

  • By Corporate Consumer

  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion

  • By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Thailand

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion

  • Festivals & Special Celebration Days

  • Milestone Celebration

  • Self-Use

  • Other

  • Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Thailand

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour

  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Thailand

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion

  • Employee Incentive

  • Sales Incentive

  • Consumer Incentive

  • By Scale of Business

  • Budget Allocation Trend for 2021

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Thailand

  • Food & Beverage

  • Health, Wellness & Beauty

  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

  • Books & Media Products

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Toys, Kids, and Babies

  • Jewelry

  • Sporting Goods

  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

  • Travel

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Thailand

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Specialty Stores

  • Health & Wellness

  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Thailand

  • Gift Card Online Sales

  • Gift Card Offline Sales

  • 1st Party Sales

  • 3rd Party Sales

  • Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

  • Tesco Plc

  • Central Retail Corp

  • Home Product Center PCL

  • Mall Group Co Ltd, The

  • Hutchison Whampoa Ltd

  • Charoen Pokphand Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3shvf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • China's power crunch puts global economy on red alert

    Congratulations if you managed to fill your car with petrol last week. The most urgent part of your personal energy crisis is over.

  • China’s Communist Party exerting tighter control over the country’s internet giants

    "Who is going to stand up and say to Xi Jinping, ‘Your policy is going to be harmful to China’? " asks Chinese politics specialist at London institution.

  • Taiwan Says Peace Crucial to Chip Supply as China Pressure Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Peace in the Taiwan Strait is key to the island’s ability to ensure continuous supply of the chips needed to power a wide range of products from cars to smartphones, a senior Taiwanese official said. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Cos

  • Ford considered North Carolina for 5,800-job project going to Tennessee

    North Carolina missed out on what's described as a 3,600-acre campus that will hold a battery manufacturing plant, a supplier park and a Ford assembly plant.

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • Qatar Places $760 Million Order With China for Liquid-Gas Ships

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar ordered four new liquefied natural gas tankers worth more than 2.8 billion rials ($762 million) from a Chinese shipbuilder, as demand for the fuel booms.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsState energy firm

  • Analysis: Global natgas price surge looms for United States this winter

    Regional natural gas markets in the United States are seeing prices for this winter surge along with global record highs - suggesting that the energy bills causing headaches in Europe and Asia will hit the world's top gas producer before long. Gas prices in Europe and Asia have more than tripled this year, causing manufacturers to curtail activity from Spain to Britain and sparking power crises in China. The benchmark U.S. natural gas contract has been rallying, lately hitting seven-year highs, but its $5.62 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) price is a far cry from the $30-plus being paid in Europe and Asia.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • The Blue Origin whistleblower says the firm’s toxic culture starts with Jeff Bezos

    "I felt complicit as the head of employee communications," says former Blue Origin employee Alexandra Abrams.

  • Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the beginning of October, just the start of what the retail world simply calls “peak.” But the industry is already in various forms of panic that usually don’t take hold until the weeks before Christmas.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Networ

  • OPEC+ likely to keep oil output policy unchanged, OPEC+ sources say

    OPEC and its allies are likely to stick to their existing agreement to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil to the market in November, three OPEC+ sources said on Monday, despite consumer pressure for more supply to cool a red hot market. An OPEC+ ministerial panel that monitors market developments, known as JMMC, meets before that. OPEC+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 bpd every month until at least April 2022 to phase out 5.8 million bpd of existing production cuts by the group, which slashed output in 2020 when the pandemic destroyed demand.

  • OPEC+ Remains in Control of Oil Market as Ministers Meet Again

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ remains very much in control of the oil market as ministers gather for their monthly meeting. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsCrude is trading just below $80 a barrel in London, the highest in almost thr

  • OPEC+ Will Drive Oil Prices Over Coming Months, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe OPEC+ cartel’s production policy will be the main factor influencing oil prices over the coming months, according to Vitol Group. There’s little chance of Iranian barrels re

  • Tesla Deliveries Surge, Defying Supply-Chain Woes

    The electric-vehicle maker provided a record number of vehicles in third quarter amid flagging global auto sales.

  • Are Social Security Benefits a Form of Socialism?

    Social Security—one of America's most popular benefit programs—is wholly run by the government. Does that make Social Security socialism?

  • Oil steady ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil was steady on Monday ahead of a meeting by OPEC and its allies https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/opec-meets-output-increase-oil-prices-rally-2021-10-03 which may determine whether a recent rally in prices amid supply shocks and a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be sustained. Oil prices have risen due to the supply disruptions and a rise in global demand, pushing Brent last week above $80 to a near three-year high. "Our base case expectations for today's OPEC meeting is that OPEC continues with its existing agreement to unwind its production cuts by around 400,000 bpd each month," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

  • Lufthansa adds four new Airbus A350s to its fleet

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Lufthansa said on Sunday it has agreed to lease four new Airbus A350-900 long-haul passenger jets, taking on newer planes left without homes as airlines restructure their balance sheets amid the coronavirus crisis. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr announced the move by the German flag carrier on the sidelines of an airlines conference dominated by debate over emissions and heavy industry losses due to the pandemic. "Fleet modernization, in my view, is one pillar to cope with the sustainability challenges," Spohr told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of airlines group IATA.

  • China Relaxes Coal Mine Safety Efforts on Electricity Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators plan to be more prudent in their response to mining accidents as authorities ask coal producers to ramp up output to help stave off the country’s deepening power crisis.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Austral

  • S&P offers concessions in bid for EU okay for IHS Markit deal

    Business information provider S&P Global Inc has offered concession in an attempt to secure EU antitrust approval for its $44 billion buy of IHS Markit Ltd, a European Commission filing showed on Monday. S&P announced the deal to create a new data powerhouse last November, underscoring the consolidation in the financial information services industry, as companies race to create one-stop shops to lure the biggest clients and invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning. S&P submitted its offer on Friday to the EU competition enforcer, which extended its deadline for a decision to Oct. 22 from Oct. 8.

  • Evergrande share trading suspended as Asian markets start the week mixed

    Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Shanghai closed for the National Day holiday. Hong Kong’s benchmark shed more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. The company did not say why, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande’s property management unit.