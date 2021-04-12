U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,113.50
    -6.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,637.00
    -45.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,814.00
    -15.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.10
    -3.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.58
    +0.26 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.60
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1898
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • Vix

    16.69
    -0.26 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7490
    +0.0990 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,162.91
    -97.28 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,284.61
    +57.07 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,750.46
    -17.60 (-0.06%)
     

Thailand Introduces Largest Inter-Agency Collaboation to Raise MICE SAFETY STANDARD in 10 MICE Cities

·3 min read

BANGKOK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and 22 organisations signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly upgrade disease control and hygiene measures for MICE industry in 10 MICE cities nationwide.

Thailand Introduces Largest Inter-Agency Collaboation to Raise MICE SAFETY STANDARD in 10 MICE Cities

Spearheaded by TCEB and Department of Health under the Ministry of Public Health, the effort aims to boost confidence for MICE throughout the country with heightened disease control measures.

Witnessing the signing of MoU was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, who in his speech reaffirmed the government's priority for public health and nationwide vaccination programme to revive tourism and the economy. The MOU is the largest inter-agency initiative aimed at revitalising MICE to date.

The 10 MICE cities signing MOU comprise Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Song Khla, Udon Thani, Phitsanulok and Surat Thani. To kick off the campaign, road show was organised in Phuket on April 5, 2021. It will be rolled out in Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Udon Thani, Pattaya and Bangkok. The targets include MICE-related organisations such as venues, event organisers, hotels, transport providers, restaurants, retail establishments, and department stores.

The overall goal is to enable the practice of upgraded health measures in all MICE activities. TCEB is ready to assist participating organisations in applying the upgraded safety standard so that they can operate with increased confidence in line with the progress of Thailand's vaccination programme.

TCEB President, Mr Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, said: "This new initiative gives MICE-related organisations throughout Thailand a single point of contact for implementing the most comprehensive health and safety protocols for every MICE activity. It integrates a number of programmes such as TCEB's MICE Cities Development Plan, MICE New Normal, Thailand MICE Venue Standard (TMVS), Thai Stop COVID Plus campaign of the Department of Health, and Amazing Thailand Health and Safety Administration (SHA) by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). This signals that Thailand is mobilizing the strongest public-private partnership to revive MICE in Thailand and contribute to the recovery of the economy."

Other than the local governments of the 10 MICE cities, the signing partners of the MOU are the Department of Disease Control, Department of Health, Department of Tourism, Department of Land Transport, Department of Airports, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Federation of Thai Industries, Tourism Council of Thailand, Board of Trade of Thailand, Thai Hotels Association, Airports of Thailand PCL, Airlines Association of Thailand.

Related Picture : https://we.tl/t-vOfPZSwdDr

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.

SOURCE Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)

