Thailand’s Kasikorn Bank buys majority stake in Satang crypto exchange

Thailand’s Kasikorn Bank said it has acquired a 97% stake in the parent firm of Satang cryptocurrency exchange, according to a Monday filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Fast Facts

Kasikorn Bank said that after the deal, the exchange will be rebranded to Orbix Trade Co. Ltd.

The bank also opened three additional subsidiaries: Orbix Custodian as its new crypto custody wing, Orbix Invest, a fund manager, and Orbix Technology, a blockchain development firm, according to the filing.

The 3.705 billion Thai baht (US$102.8 million) deal was closed via Unita Capital, a new Kasikorn Bank subsidiary that aims to invest in digital asset companies.

Kasikorn Bank, also known as K-Bank, is Thailand’s second-largest bank by assets, with 1.5 trillion baht (US$41.6 billion) of assets under management at the end of 2022.

It launched a US$100 million Web3 and fintech-focused fund on Sept. 14. The fund aims to invest in emerging tech startups worldwide, with a particular focus on the APAC region, according to a K-bank announcement.

The Satang exchange launched in Thailand in 2017. It currently offers 40 crypto trading pairs, with a 24-hour trading volume of US$481,412, according to CoinMarketCap data.

