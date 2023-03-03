U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.00
    -9.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,976.00
    -42.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,017.25
    -44.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.20
    -5.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.86
    -0.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.20
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.17 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    +0.0790 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    -0.99 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1960
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6400
    -0.0800 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,335.31
    -1,162.29 (-4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.53
    -28.64 (-5.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,944.04
    +29.11 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,898.37
    +399.50 (+1.45%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Costco's earnings call

Thailand’s Newly Minted Top Mobile Firm Set for Trading Debut

Patpicha Tanakasempipat
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of True Corporation Pcl, created through a merger between Thailand’s number two and three mobile phone operators, will start trading in Bangkok on Friday, marking the culmination of a consolidation process that drew protests from consumer groups and its main rival.

Most Read from Bloomberg

With Thai authorities approving the merger of True and Total Access Pcl this week, the new company with 55 million mobile subscribers ended the long reign of Advanced Info Service Pcl as the largest telecom company in Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy. Advanced Info, backed by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., ended last year with a total of 46 million mobile users.

True shares have an implied fair value of 10.32 baht each, Kasikorn Securities Pcl said in a report Thursday. The combined market value of the two entities before trading was suspended to complete the merger was 294 billion baht ($8.45 billion).

The merged entity’s enterprise value was about $20.7 billion, according to Jorgen Arentz Rostrup, True’s vice chairman and a nominee of Telenor AS, which owns about 30% in the company. Thai conglomerate CP Group will also hold about 30% in the new company and China Mobile Ltd. about 10%, with the rest being held by minority shareholders.

The new telecom-tech company will combine the best of True and Total Access and the global expertise of its shareholders, True Corporation said in a statement, adding it will also benefit from synergies within its network, digital infrastructure, IT systems, purchasing, sales and marketing, retail channels and operational costs.

“Thai consumers will benefit from this amalgamation. The synergy will lead to fair and balanced competition, which is ultimately in customers’ interest,” True’s Chief Executive Officer Manat Manavutiveth said in the statement.

The new company, together with partners, will raise $200 million in venture capital to invest in digital startups to help accelerate and stimulate growth in Thailand’s digital ecosystem, True said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's February service-sector activity grows at fastest rate in eight months - PMI

    Japan's services sector activity grew at the fastest pace in eight months in February, a private sector survey showed on Friday, as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic receded globally. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose in February to a seasonally adjusted 54.0 from January's 52.3. "The Japanese services economy signalled that demand conditions had improved at a stronger rate during February," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Tokyo Inflation Slows Sharply as Subsidies Mask Ongoing Strength

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation in Tokyo decelerated for the first time in more than a year, as ramped-up government subsidies masked a strengthening price trend that will keep scrutiny on the Bank of Japan’s policy path under the likely leadership of Kazuo Ueda.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Sh

  • Elon Musk Confirms Mexico Factory Plan in Mapping Out Costly Vision for Tesla

    AUSTIN, Texas— Tesla sought to quell shareholder concerns about the depth of its leadership team, calling on a range of Elon Musk lieutenants to lay out the company’s path to one day becoming the world’s largest car maker and explain its vision for accelerating a transition to sustainable energy. Tesla leadership made their pitch Wednesday at an investor event held at the company’s factory near the Texas capital. The presentation, dubbed the company’s “Master Plan Part 3,” was part mission statement and partly a detailed look under the hood at how Tesla is lowering costs and tackling various design and engineering challenges.

  • Marching Closer to 'Realization Day'

    Tagging 4% on the Ten Year didn't cause the hysteria I imagined it would, but here's what we can expect.

  • Pier 1, RadioShack Owner Seeks Funding for Possible Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The owner of Pier 1 Imports and RadioShack is sounding out investors to finance itself through a possible bankruptcy, according to people with knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.US Stocks Snap Two Days of Losses; Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

  • Bitcoin Miner Riot Delays 10-K Filing Due to Impairment Calculation Issues

    The delay follows a similar move earlier this week by Marathon Digital on similar grounds.

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Dives, Leads 'Race To The Bottom'; Warren Buffett Stock Craters

    The Dow Jones rallied. Tesla stock took a dive after its investors day event. A Warren Buffett stock fell while Silvergate stock sunk.

  • Marvell Technology (MRVL) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates

    Marvell (MRVL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 1.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    C3.ai, Inc. (AI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 72.73% and 4.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.75% and 6.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • This Semiconductor Stock Sees Earnings Soar, With Further Growth To Come

    Semiconductor stocks have seen strong demand recently as the global economy has shown resiliency in the face of inflation and rising rates. IBD's chip designers industry group has been hot, ranked No. 15 out of 197 industries. The group's top-ranked stock, Impinj, is in focus, boasting impressive growth that is only set to continue.

  • Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Sold Almost All Bitcoin Mined in February

    The miner sold its mined bitcoin for the second time this year.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) This Earnings Season?

    Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • C3.ai stock rockets as CEO Siebel touts ‘dramatic change’ in sentiment amid AI hype

    Shares of C3.ai were surging in after-hours action Thursday after the AI software company cited "substantially improving" market sentiment in earnings report.

  • I Have a $1 Million Portfolio. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Costco Q2 earnings: Stock slips after mixed results

    Costco (COST) posted fiscal second-quarter earnings results Thursday, March 2 after market close that mostly beat estimates.

  • Investors Heavily Search Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.