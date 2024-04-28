Thailand Picks Capital Markets Veteran Pichai as Finance Chief

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin named capital markets veteran Pichai Chunhavajira as Thailand’s new finance minister in an appointment that may ease tensions between the premier and the central bank over monetary policy.

Pichai was also named as deputy prime minister with immediate effect in a cabinet reshuffle announcement published in the Royal Gazette on Sunday.

Srettha relinquished the post of finance minister in the reshuffle. The new finance chief was previously an adviser to the premier.

