Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,005.57
    -24.16 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,627.99
    -145.11 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,775.65
    -130.55 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.74
    -28.74 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.13
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    2,027.10
    +3.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    -0.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0776
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2590
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.2220
    +0.1220 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,796.20
    -354.04 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,728.50
    +16.79 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,470.38
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Thailand PM Seeks Emergency Central Bank Rate Cut After GDP Miss

Suttinee Yuvejwattana
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin asked the central bank to urgently hold an unscheduled meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee to cut interest rate, saying the latest data indicated that the nation’s economy was in a crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“I would like to implore the MPC to urgently call a committee meeting to consider reducing interest without waiting for a scheduled meeting,” Srettha posted on X, formally known as Twitter, late on Monday.

The rate-setting panel headed by the Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput isn’t scheduled to hold its regular meeting until April 10.

Gross domestic product expanded 1.7% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, markedly weaker than the median 2.6% forecast by economists surveyed by Bloomberg, data released by the National Economic and Social Development Council showed Monday. Output shrank 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, against a forecast of 0.1% drop.

For the full year 2023, the economy grew 1.9%, extending a decade of average sub-2% growth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement