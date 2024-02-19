Thailand PM Seeks Emergency Central Bank Rate Cut After GDP Miss

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin asked the central bank to urgently hold an unscheduled meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee to cut interest rate, saying the latest data indicated that the nation’s economy was in a crisis.

“I would like to implore the MPC to urgently call a committee meeting to consider reducing interest without waiting for a scheduled meeting,” Srettha posted on X, formally known as Twitter, late on Monday.

The rate-setting panel headed by the Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput isn’t scheduled to hold its regular meeting until April 10.

Gross domestic product expanded 1.7% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, markedly weaker than the median 2.6% forecast by economists surveyed by Bloomberg, data released by the National Economic and Social Development Council showed Monday. Output shrank 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, against a forecast of 0.1% drop.

For the full year 2023, the economy grew 1.9%, extending a decade of average sub-2% growth.

