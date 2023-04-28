Thailand IT Talent Shortage: Solution From Vietnam Technology Companies

BANGKOK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VMO Holdings, a company of the top 5 IT Outsourcing companies in Vietnam, announced its opening and establishment of VMO Thailand on April 21 with the participation and support of many Thai SMEs & corporations.

Thailand is a potential technology market that is growing strongly with the government's support and investment from top hedge funds in the world. Being in the TOP 6 digital economies "Asean-6" (Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) also makes Thailand a technological stand-out in Southeast Asia in particular and in the world in general.

Mr. Chris Pham - CBO of VMO Thailand as well as a technology consultant for many Thai businesses shared his opinion about the market: "After two years of pandemic, Thai technology market continues to grow rapidly leading to the demand for IT human resources in Thailand has surged significantly. The shortage of skilled professionals is rising while domestic human resources are not meeting that huge demand." As cited in a World Economic Forum 2019 survey, it is shown that technology will significantly impact 1.1 billion employment. Thailand has just 14% of highly skilled professionals among the 141 nations surveyed. Therefore, it is no surprise that IT Outsourcing services have emerged as one of the foremost human resource trends in contemporary times.

On the other hand, as an emerging technology country, Vietnam is having a profuse high-quality IT human resource which could be the right answer for the urgent demand for IT personnel in the Thai tech market. With this opening ceremony, VMO Holdings has marked its significant appearance in Thailand after 4 years of entering this dynamic and fast-growth market.

"With our capability and experience of serving technology services to Thai businesses in the Thai tech market, I believe that VMO is well-positioned to solve the issue of manpower shortage. VMO Holdings commits to bringing its top-notch IT services to Thailand and meeting the demands of the IT human resources shortage in the region.", Mr. Chris Pham confidently shared.

Having inherited strengths from 11 years of VMO Holdings' development and success, VMO Thailand continues to prove itself as a prominent player in the Thai IT industry. With over 1300 exceptional IT resources, VMO Thailand is well-positioned to cater to all IT development sectors and serve the needs of the clients. By 2025, VMO Thailand aims to have served over 100 clients, allocated 2000 IT developers, providing leading digital transformation for both Web2 and Web3 enterprises with unmatched confidence and expertise. This ultimate goal is to be recognized as one of the top 5 IT Outsourcing Companies in Thailand, and VMO Thailand is committed to achieving this by delivering high-quality IT services and establishing strong partnerships with clients.

Sharing the common goal with technology companies in the region to contribute to marking ASEAN as a stand-out on the global technology map, Mr. Chris Pham emphasizes VMO's mission to the Thai Market: "VMO Thailand goes to Thai and becomes Thai. Our objective is to introduce premium-grade services from abroad to the Thai market, with a deep-seated desire to dedicate ourselves to and actively contribute towards the development of Thailand, just as any other upstanding Thai citizen would. We consider this start as an excellent opportunity to enhance customers' experiences, dedicate our expertise to the Thai technology market, and accompany Thai businesses towards elevating the region's IT position. Leverage our extensive experience in consulting and implementing digital transformation to revolutionize traditional businesses in Thailand."

Over a decade, VMO has proudly served as a trusted IT service partner, delivering successful outcomes to more than 600 projects and satisfying hundreds of clients worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies. Since its inception in 2012, VMO has led the charge in innovative technology solutions, pioneering the IoT industry and the Build and Transfer model in 2017 in Vietnam. From 2019 to 2021, VMO Holdings marks its global presence with the successful opening of two offices in Japan and one in America. The unrelenting efforts have been rewarded with the official recognition of VMO as one of Vietnam's Top 5 IT Outsourcing companies in 2022, accompanied by a slew of prestigious governmental awards.

