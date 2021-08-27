Thailand Telecoms Market Update 2021: Future Growth to Remain Solid Despite Aging Population
This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Thailand telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, digital infrastructure and also features the following:
Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators
Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix
Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts
Spectrum Holdings
IoT Market Overview
Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts
Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)
Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast
Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce
Telco M&A Transaction Database
Thailand Telecoms Industry Report at a Glance
The author expects the Thailand telecommunications industry to grow strongly thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, despite the political uncertainties, amid an uncertain economic outlook due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With already strong mobile phone penetration and robust fixed broadband take-up among households, future growth is likely to remain solid despite subdued growth in the young working population and an ageing population over the long term.
Forecasts show that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow in the 2019-25 period and fixed broadband subscribers will also continue to grow and increase its household penetration over the same period. The ratio of the telecommunications sector revenue to GDP is declining from a peak in 2015, sliding down every year since then.
Following the telecoms market expansion over the last 5 years, the publisher forecasts sustained revenue growth to 2025, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, fuelled by data monetisation as long as data pricing stays rational amid the diminishing impact of declining legacy voice and SMS revenue.
Mobile revenue is growing faster than mobile subscription numbers leading to ARPU growth as the market transitions from 2G & 3G to 4G mobile data services.
The author expects the overall telecoms market to grow through to 2025 after a marked slow down in 2016 due to legacy 2G voice & SMS revenue pressure partially offset by mobile data growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Statistics
2 COVID-19 Impact
3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2026
4 Telecommunications Operators Profile
5 Mobile market
6 Broadband Market
7 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments
8 Thailand Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
9 Thematics / Opportunities
10 Telco M&A Transaction Database
Companies Mentioned
3BB
Advanced Info Service (AIS)
CAT Telecom
CS Loxinfo
DTAC
DTIF
Jasmine
JASIF
NBTC
Symphony
Triple T
Telephone Organization of Thailand Corp (TOT)
True Corporation
