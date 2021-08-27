U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

Thailand Telecoms Market Update 2021: Future Growth to Remain Solid Despite Aging Population

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thailand Telecoms Industry Report - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Thailand telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, digital infrastructure and also features the following:

  • Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

  • Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

  • Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

  • Spectrum Holdings

  • IoT Market Overview

  • Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

  • Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)

  • Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

  • Telco M&A Transaction Database

WHY YOU SHOULD BUY THE THAILAND TELECOMS INDUSTRY REPORT:

  • Benefit from the latest market opportunities

  • Understand the threats to your operations and investments and protect your company against future risks

  • Gain insights on emerging trends supporting, enhancing or disrupting your activities in the market

  • Get a full view of the competitive landscape to assess your market position.

  • Forecasts as a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the telecoms market

  • Target business opportunities and risks in the telecoms sector through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments

  • Assess the activities, strategy and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Operators Profiles

Thailand Telecoms Industry Report at a Glance

The author expects the Thailand telecommunications industry to grow strongly thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, despite the political uncertainties, amid an uncertain economic outlook due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With already strong mobile phone penetration and robust fixed broadband take-up among households, future growth is likely to remain solid despite subdued growth in the young working population and an ageing population over the long term.

Forecasts show that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow in the 2019-25 period and fixed broadband subscribers will also continue to grow and increase its household penetration over the same period. The ratio of the telecommunications sector revenue to GDP is declining from a peak in 2015, sliding down every year since then.

Following the telecoms market expansion over the last 5 years, the publisher forecasts sustained revenue growth to 2025, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, fuelled by data monetisation as long as data pricing stays rational amid the diminishing impact of declining legacy voice and SMS revenue.

Mobile revenue is growing faster than mobile subscription numbers leading to ARPU growth as the market transitions from 2G & 3G to 4G mobile data services.

The author expects the overall telecoms market to grow through to 2025 after a marked slow down in 2016 due to legacy 2G voice & SMS revenue pressure partially offset by mobile data growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

2 COVID-19 Impact

3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2026

4 Telecommunications Operators Profile

5 Mobile market

6 Broadband Market

7 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

8 Thailand Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

9 Thematics / Opportunities

10 Telco M&A Transaction Database

Companies Mentioned

  • 3BB

  • Advanced Info Service (AIS)

  • CAT Telecom

  • CS Loxinfo

  • DTAC

  • DTIF

  • Jasmine

  • JASIF

  • NBTC

  • Symphony

  • Triple T

  • Telephone Organization of Thailand Corp (TOT)

  • True Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ru0bj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thailand-telecoms-market-update-2021-future-growth-to-remain-solid-despite-aging-population-301364257.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

