Thailand Tourism Market to Showcase a Valuation of US$ 76.60 billion in 2032 Owing to its Rich History & Beautiful Beaches

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / According to the Future Market Insights analysis, the Thailand tourism market was valued at US$ 57 billion in 2022, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%, and is anticipated to be valuated at US$ 76.60 billion in 2032.

Owing to the rich history, wildlife, and food among many other factors are expected to increase the influx of tourists and drive the demand for Thailand tourism. Thailand is located in the Southeast Asian region and surprisingly enough it is the only country in Southeast Asia that was never colonized by any European Nation. As a matter of fact, the word ‘Thailand' means ‘the land of free.

Thailand was once famously known as ‘the Venice of East' because waterways were the only mode of transport it had. Although Thailand doesn't have any official religion, more than 90% of Thais are Buddhist. Thai is the most spoken language in Thailand.

Key Takeaways

Thailand is also known as the largest exporter of Orchids in the world. Moreover, the bumble bee bat, which is the smallest mammal in the world is found in Thailand. Attributing these intriguing facts is making Thailand's tourism market grow.

Furthermore, Thai cuisine is highly appreciated throughout the world. The flavors, texture, and cooking methods make Thai food one of the tastiest foods. The growing popularity of Thai cuisine is attracting tourists to the country.

Thailand is also believed to be one of the cheapest countries to live and travel throughout the world. All these things make Thailand one of the favorite holiday destinations for visitors throughout the world.

Rock climbing is believed to be one of the most famous destinations in Thailand. Tourists from across the globe visit the most famous Railay beach for rock climbing. This is creating lucrative growth for Thailand's tourism market throughout the forecast period.

Thailand is also home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. These beaches are ideal places to spend time in solace or for learning to dive.

The most famous tourist spots in Thailand are Phuket and Krabi, located in Southern Thailand, these places are usually swamped with tourists. Owing to their well-developed facilities and plentiful activities, both the places are highly visited by tourists from all over the world.

Competitive Landscape

Bangkok Travel Agency Thailand, NS Travels & Tours, Elite Holiday & Agency, Sun leisure World, Holiday Tours and Travel, Bike Tours Thailand, Thailand Holiday Group, Thai Travel Plus Co. Ltd., TIC Holidays Company Limited, Thrilling Thai tours ltd., Discover Thailand Co. Ltd., Exodus Travels, Thailand Elite Travel Agency are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Thailand tourism is expected to witness an impressive rebuild as all the covid travel curbs ended from July 2022. In Thailand's new tourism campaign, an amazing new chapter is an attempt to revive the country's economy.

Thrilling Thai tours were the winners of the Get Your Guide Awards, 2018.

Exodus Travels won the Wanderlust Awards Best Response to the Pandemic - Bronze.

More Insights into the Thailand Tourism Market

Some of the places that have been most visited in Thailand are Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Phuket, Pattaya, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Sukhothai, Chiang Rai, and Pai.

Some stunning beaches can be seen in the East of Thailand including islands like Ko Pha-Ngan and Ko Samui and especially for those who want to stay away from the hustle of the cities and need to spend some peaceful time. These mesmerizing beaches are one of the prominent reasons why the Thailand tourism market share is anticipated to increase in the future.

The Buddhist temples and sanctuaries are yet another reason for Thailand being famous. Some of the most famous Buddhist sanctuaries in Thailand are Wat Doi Suthep, Wat Phra Kew, and Wat Ratburana. The Buddhists devoted from across the world would visit these temples.

Temples and structures are anticipated to increase the Thailand tourism market size throughout the forecast years. The Pra Buddha Maha Nawamin is one of the tallest statues in the world and is also known as the ‘Great Buddha of Thailand'. The gold-painted giant statue is 92 meters long. This statue is often visited by tourists.

Thailand has a massive influence on the Indians, Chinese, Laos, Vietnamese, and Cambodians. Cities like Chiang Mi and Bangkok are home to some of the most ancient ruins. As its history dates back to more than 20,000 years, tourists visit these places and enjoy viewing the tradition in various art forms like dancing or puppet performance.

Key Segments Profiled in the Thailand Tourism Market Survey

By Booking Channel:

Phone booking

Online booking

In person booking

By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

Children

By Age group:

15-25 years

26-35 years

36-45 years

46-55 years

56-65 years

66-75 years

By Tour type:

Independent traveller

Tour Group

Package Traveller

By Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

