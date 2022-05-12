Thailand Tractor Market Analysis & Forecasts 2022-2028 - Rising Focus on Remote Monitoring Technology in Tractors

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thailand Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand tractors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.71%.

Increased food consumption and rapid population growth are driving the agricultural and forestry tractor market in Thailand. This increasing demand for food will have to be met by a tremendous increase in production and per hector yield. Recent socio-demographic changes in Thailand are also driving demand in the Thailand tractors market.

The number of people regularly working in agriculture is decreasing in Thailand. This increases the need for agricultural machinery in the country, thus positively impacting Thailand's Agricultural Tractor Market.

The 20-40 HP segment generated the highest sales in almost all the regions of Thailand. Tractors with a power capacity range of less than 20 HP are referred to as mini tractors. These tractors are ideal for farmers with marginal land holdings and low haulage requirements.



2WD tractors are the most favored by farmers. The low relative cost of ownership, the sufficiency of features, and haulage power and convention make 2WD tractors more popular among farmers.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The increasing penetration and adoption of farm mechanization practices across Thailand have driven the sale of new tractors. Tractors and agriculture implements are the major product categories of the organized agriculture market in Thailand.



VENDOR ANALYSIS

There are two major market segments in Thailand with completely different profiles. The market for less than 50 horsepower tractors was almost entirely owned by Kubota before 2004 and the company still has a market share of over 70%. Kubota's presence in Thailand is through its subsidiary Siam Kubota, which is the local production plant for tractors.

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

Increased Food Consumption & Rapid Population Growth

Increased Financial Support to Farmers Through Loans & Subsidies

Socio-Demographic Changes in Thailand

Key Vendors

Kubota

John Deere

CNH Industrial

Escorts Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra

Other Prominent Vendors

New Holland

Yanmar

Sonalika International Tractors Limited

Action Construction Equipments Ltd.

AGCO

Iseki Farm Implement Trading Co.

CLAAS KGAA MBH

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE)

Eicher

IMT

Massey Ferguson Limited

Talaythong Factory Co., Ltd.

Deutz-Fahr

