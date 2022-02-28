U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.93
    -10.72 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,892.60
    -166.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,047.40
    +6.47 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.87
    +4.28 (+4.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.20
    +23.60 (+1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.52 (+2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1216
    -0.0056 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3419
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9400
    -0.6200 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,750.96
    +3,755.70 (+9.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.66
    +80.92 (+9.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Thailand Tractors Sales to Reach 68,781 Units by 2028. 20-40 HP Tractors are Most in Demand - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·4 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The Thailand tractor market was valued at 53,316 units in 2021 and will reach 68,781 units by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.71 during 2022-2028.

Chicago, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest market research report on Thailand tractors market, government strategies towards the welfare of farmers by converting agriculture into a viable activity are paving ways for new tractor purchases across Thailand. The largest-selling tractors in the 20−40 HP segment are in the power range of 30−40 HP. One of the major drivers for the high sales of these tractors is the prevalence of smaller farmers who hold below 2 hectares of land.

THAILAND TRACTORS MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report attribute

Details

Market Size (Volume)

68,781 Units (2028)

CAGR

3.71% (2022-2028)

Largest Segment by Horsepower

20-40 HP segment

Largest Segment by Drive Type

2 Wheel Drive

Historic Year

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022-2028

Key Vendors

Kubota, John Deere, CNH Industrial, Escorts Limited, and Mahindra & Mahindra

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

KEY OFFERINGS:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by horsepower and drive type

  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 13 other vendors

Looking for more info? Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/thailand-tractors-market

THAILAND TRACTORS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

  • The 20−40 HP segment generated the highest sales in almost all the regions of Thailand. This segment mainly includes semi-professional tractors with the customer base mostly comprising small-scale agriculture farms as well as hobby farmers.

  • The 40−60 HP range tractors have a versatile usage in the Thailand market. The labor shortage and reducing agriculture production costs have triggered the demand for tractors in this segment in the Thailand market.

  • In Thailand, 2WD tractors to dominant in all six regions such as Northern, Northeastern, Western, Central, Eastern, and Southern Thailand and are expected to maintain the same trend during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Horsepower

  • Less Than 20 HP

  • 20-40 HP

  • 41-60 HP

  • 61-100 HP

  • Above 100 HP

Segmentation by Drive Type

  • 2-Wheel-Drive

  • 4-Wheel-Drive

THAILAND TRACTORS MARKET – DYNAMICS
The increasing population growth and food consumption in Thailand are expected to fuel the demand for agriculture and industrial expansion by approximately 30% in the coming years. The agricultural industry has the highest share in the economy of Thailand and contributes 33−35% of the country’s GDP. However, the organic farming is gaining high traction is the Thailand market. Manufacturers are also increasing organic farm equipment in their portfolio. The use of such equipment are the major drievrs increasing the use of tractors for agricultural operations.

According to Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, there is already a system in place to provide financial assistance to farmers. The project's budget for rice farmers alone is $2.6 billion. Initially, the proposal was intended for $0.3 billion to be distributed to farmers in stages. However, the project now needs an additional $2.2 billion which is expected to boost the growth of the Thailand tractors market.

KEY DRIVERS AND TRENDS FUELING MARKET GROWTH:

  • Increased Food Consumption and Rapid Population Growth

  • Increased Financial Support to Farmers Through Loans and Subsidies

  • Socio-Demographic Changes in Thailand

  • Expanding Farmland Size

  • Increasing Focus Toward Remote Monitoring Technology in Tractors

THAILAND TRACTORS MARKET – COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The leading players in the Thailand agriculture tractor market are increasingly investing in developing advanced agriculture tractor technology for precision farming and machine automation. However, the market for below 50 HP tractors belonged almost entirely to Kubota before 2004 and it is still commanding a very high market share of over 70%. Also, the demand for technologically advanced and high-end HP tractors is high in APAC and North America, the leading players in the Thailand agriculture tractor market are developing low-end HP tractors with the implementation of technology such as GPS. The Thailand tractors market is highly competitive, but at the same time provides many opportunities on account of high end-user variability to the vendors.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3283

Key Vendors

  • Kubota

  • John Deere

  • CNH Industrial

  • Escorts Limited

  • Mahindra & Mahindra

Other Prominent Vendors

  • New Holland

  • Yanmar

  • Sonalika International Tractors Limited

  • Action Construction Equipments Ltd.

  • AGCO

  • Iseki Farm Implement Trading Co.

  • CLAAS KGAA MBH

  • Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE)

  • Eicher

  • IMT

  • Massey Ferguson Limited

  • Talaythong Factory Co., Ltd.

  • Deutz-Fahr

Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.

  • Putin Retaliates as Sanctions for Invasion Swell: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia banned its residents from transferring hard currency abroad, as President Vladimir Putin sought countermeasures against countries imposing sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Ukraine Fighting Overshadows

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Here's Why Viatris Stock Is Sliding on Monday

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), the biopharmaceutical company behind the Epi-Pen and Lipitor, are falling in response to the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. The average investment bank analyst following Viatris expected a $0.23 per share profit in the fourth quarter. The average analyst who follows Viatris expected the company to forecast $17.6 billion.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Skyrocketed Today

    Concerns over Russia sanctions leading to a spike in oil prices sent oil higher and Occidental's stock with it. The company is also rapidly paying down debt.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were jumping 8.2% as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Monday. The gain reflected continued momentum for the stock after the company announced its fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year results on Friday.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Why Shares of First Horizon Are Surging Today

    Shares of First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) had jumped nearly 30% as of 10:58 a.m. ET today after the bank announced that it will be acquired by The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD). TD Bank will acquire First Horizon, a regional bank in the southeastern U.S with roughly $89 billion of assets, for $13.4 billion in cash, or $25 per share. The acquisition will grow TD Bank's U.S. operations to $614 billion in total assets, making it the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. It will provide immediate scale to TD in Louisiana and Tennessee while filling in holes in the bank's existing footprint in Florida and the Carolinas.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Ukraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessThe VanEck Russia ETF

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Lordstown stock falls on plans to produce just 3,000 vehicles through 2023

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses Lordstown Motors' stock performance after it announced its production forecast.

  • Target Is Raising Its Minimum Wage to $24 an Hour in Some Markets

    Target said it would pay some employees a higher starting wage and widen the range of people eligible for company health benefits, the latest move by the retail chain to attract and retain staff. The exact wage, Target said, will rely on industry benchmarking and local market dynamics, but that it seeks to be “a wage leader in every market where it operates.” Target said it would invest as much as $300 million in the bumps to pay and benefits for employees.

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Popped Today

    There was no obvious news to explain the move -- no analyst upgrades or price target hikes, nor any press releases from the defense and aerospace company. Over the past week, digital images of Russian troop movements, and digital analyses of the destruction wreaked by Russian artillery bombardments and missile strikes have proliferated across Twitter. It's clear that as war spreads across a country where civilian aircraft no longer fly, Maxar's satellites are proving an invaluable tool for seeing in real time what is happening on the ground.

  • Why Intel Is My Top Stock To Buy Right Now

    Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have underperformed the broader stock market by a big margin over the past three years thanks to the loss of its manufacturing lead to rival foundries, but the company's long-term guidance indicates that a turnaround may be in the cards. After all, Intel has shown signs that it could regain its mojo by building pressure on rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices. Let's look at the reasons it would be a bad idea to discount Intel's turnaround prospects.

  • Why NexGen Energy, Denison Mines, and Uranium Energy Stocks All Popped Today

    Shares of uranium mining companies including NexGen Energy (NYSEMKT: NXE), Denison Mines (NYSEMKT: DNN), and Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) soared on Monday as fighting continued throughout Ukraine, and Western nations levied economic and financial sanctions on Russia. As of 12:15 p.m. ET today, shares of NexGen Energy are up 9.2%, Denison is gaining 9.6%, and Uranium Energy is up most of all -- 14.6%. Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine last week, sparking fears of an exacerbated energy crisis in Europe, which depends on Russian exports for about 40% of its natural gas.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Sanctions against Russia’s central bank mark a ‘break-the-glass moment,’ economist says

    Harvard Economics Professor Kenneth Rogoff joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. sanctions on Russia's central bank and the outlook for global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war.