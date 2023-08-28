U.S. markets closed

Thailand's employment growth drops in Q2 as economy slows

Reuters
·1 min read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's employment in the second quarter rose 1.7% from a year earlier, slowing from a 2.4% increase in the previous three months, the state planning agency said on Monday, as economic growth slowed.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew 1.8% in the April-June period year-on-year and 0.2% quarter-on-quarter, slowing sharply from the first quarter as weaker exports and investment undercut tourism strength.

Thailand's jobless rate was at 1.06% in the April-June period versus 1.05% in January-March, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said in a statement.

The jobs growth was mainly in the tourism and construction sectors, it said.

Thailand's definition of unemployment is narrow, however, and only counts as jobless those who do not work a single hour in a surveyed week.

Analysts say the figures do not catch Thailand's significant unofficial economy.

In the second quarter of 2023, Thailand had a workforce of 39.7 million, the planning agency said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Stawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)