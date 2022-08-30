U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

Thailand's "Satun Province" Ready to Host 7th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network Symposium (APGN) 2022

·2 min read

BANGKOK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network Symposium (APGN) 2022 is scheduled for September 4–11, 2022 at Songkhla Rajabhat University, Satun Campus and UNESCO Global Geoparks covering four districts in Satun, comprising Mueang Satun, La-Ngu, Thung Wa, and Manang, as well as other key landmarks in the province. This year's geoparks networking conference will be held in person under the theme "UNESCO Global Geoparks Building Sustainable Communities" to foster collaboration and engagement with a shared goal to achieve geographical sustainability. The 7th APGN 2022 in Satun features representatives from the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council, GGN Executive Board, APGN Advisory Committees, APGN Committees, APGN members from countries in Asia-Pacific, members of geoparks network in Thailand, tourism communities in designated geoparks, and delegates from relevant organizations in the public and private sectors and education institutions, totaling more than 1,000 participants.

Thailand’s “Satun Province” Ready to Host 7th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network Symposium (APGN) 2022

Mr. Pongboon Pongthong, Director General of the Department of Mineral Resources, said the objective of the 7th APGN 2022 is to enhance engagement among members of geoparks network in order to move forward geographical development frameworks initiated under the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network in Asia-Pacific as well as strengthening collaboration with other geoparks in other countries globally, including geoparks network in Thailand. The ability to host the symposium serves as an efficiency assessment benchmark for a renewal of the status of geoparks network in Satun. In addition, it aims to promote tourist destinations, natural beauty at geoparks and marine excursions in the province. Thai and foreign participants will be able to recognize the unique identities of communities in geoparks such as art and culture, local wisdom and tradition, and a distinctive way of life.

Satun governor Ekkarat Leesen said Satun stands ready to host the 7th APGN 2022 with standard infrastructure, conference facilities, venues, and accommodations in place to welcome participants from Asia-Pacific. They will experience the uniqueness of Thai hospitality and the beauty of Thai-style amicability. Furthermore, there are sideline activities that will be concurrently held as part of APGN such as Geofair, Intangible Heritage Exhibition, exhibition booths featuring a range of unique products made in global geoparks as well as a lineup of local products. Participants will be guided to discover 3 GeoTrails for Mid – Excursion.

Satun is being developed under the concept "Ecotourism, Geoparks, Economic Prosperity, Livable Society, Sustainable Peace, Gateway to ASEAN". It focuses on sustainable economic development to create value-added by reinforcing the province's unique selling propositions such as the geoparks network, ecotourism, agricultural products, and geographical advantage as an ASEAN gateway. Satun is committed to becoming an advocated geoparks sustainable tourism destination to help revitalize the tourism industry in the region for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

For more information on the 7th APGN 2022, visit http://satunapgn2022.org/

SOURCE Asia Pacific Geoparks Network Symposium (APGN)

