U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,137.25
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,038.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,897.50
    -12.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,916.80
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    +0.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    -0.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9932
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.80
    +3.20 (+15.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1757
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2840
    -0.2010 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,275.15
    -202.13 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.89
    -0.05 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,454.23
    -340.27 (-1.18%)
     

Thailand's Top Enterprises Come Together At PeopleStrong's Industry 4.0 Summit

·1 min read

BANGKOK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrong, Asia Pacific's leading Enterprise HR Technology platform in association with TrueBusiness, the leader in digital services in Thailand & ETHRWorld International organised the Industry 4.0 summit at Grand Hyatt, Erawan, Bangkok.

PeopleStrong Thailand
PeopleStrong Thailand

The event, Industry 4.0 - How to Recruit, Manage and truly build a future-ready workforce at scale, welcomed 70+ top people leaders to address the three critical aspects of the future of work – winning the talent war, leveraging and integrating technology and data to make effective talent decisions, driving agility through decentralized autonomous organisations (DAO).

Sandeep Chaudhary, CEO, PeopleStrong shared, "The working-age share of Thailand's population is over 70%! The next phase of growth in APAC will be talent led. Organisations that leverage technology to best utilize their people resources will build a competitive advantage and stay ahead. Our HR Tech 4.0 platform enables transition of people strategies to create decentralised autonomous organisations through hyper-personalized employee experience, drive business agility, and take data-driven talent decisions."

This was followed by a presentation on 'Envisioning the Future of HR: Emergence of the Talent Economy' by Dr. Surapit Promsit, Associate Dean, Thammasat University and Director, PMAT Association.

Leaders like K. Chutima Sribumrungsart, Former Chief Human Resources Officer - EVP, Gulf Energy; Shivika Bubber, Regional Human Resources Director, Linfox and K. Chutchapol Youngwiriyakul, Practice Leader, Kincentric shared their opinions on the panel discussion, 'Industry 4.0: How to Recruit, Manage and truly build a future ready workforce at scale'. The panel surmised that tech transformation is inevitable and is reshaping how HR teams function today. There was strong positive resonance with how technology has seamlessly enabled & altered the way we work, which is reflected through the concept of Industry 4.0.

Mr. Pichit Thanyodom, Chief Corporate Solutions and Cooperation Officer, True Corporation PCL., concluded, "People and technology go hand in hand when it comes to real transformation. PeopleStrong's HR Tech 4.0 platform keeps employees at the centre of the technology and empowers them to fulfil their true potential."

PeopleStrong and TrueBusiness, have recently announced their partnership to bring the AI-powered, unified and, comprehensive HR Tech 4.0 platform across Thailand. PeopleStrong serves over 500+ top enterprises across Asia and is voted as "Customers' choice for Enterprises with 1000+ employees" according to Gartner Voice of Customer report 2022.

 

SOURCE PeopleStrong

Recommended Stories

  • Hyundai supplier accused of child labor violations by U.S. authorities

    The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday accused a Korean-owned auto parts maker and supplier of Hyundai Motor Co of violating federal child labor laws at an Alabama factory, federal court filings reviewed by Reuters show. The Department of Labor (DOL) said that SL Alabama LLC, a subsidiary of South Korea's SL Corp, employed underage workers at its Alexander City, Alabama factory, according to filings on Monday with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama.

  • Japan Set to Allow More Tourists to Enter; Ease Covid Test Rule

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is set to more than double the number of people it will allow into the country and may scrap the need for a negative Covid-19 test to enter, as the last rich economy with stringent entry requirements still in place looks to join the rest of the world in easing pandemic curbs. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit

  • Google’s Asia Head on Singapore Growth, Regional Challenges: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google completed its third data center in Singapore, bringing its investment in such facilities in the city-state to $850 million as it vies with tech giants from Amazon.com Inc. to Meta Platforms Inc. for bigger clout in Asia.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing f

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: PANW, CRWD, OKTA ZS Earnings On Tap

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 in 2023?

    Shiba Inu-themed coins were practically unstoppable in 2021. Although crypto's "Big Two" -- Bitcoin and Ethereum -- are given a lot of credit for these nominal gains, it's the jaw-dropping percentage gain in meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that's driven interest in the digital currency space. In 2021, Shiba Inu did things that were previously thought impossible from an investable asset.

  • Popular Uniswap Frontend Blocks Over 250 Crypto Addresses Related to DeFi Crimes

    The move came weeks after the U.S. government placed sanctions on privacy mixer Tornado Cash, prompting other DeFi developers to take protective measures.

  • Hybrid work: Employees ‘can execute the work from home,’ JLL CEO says

    Hybrid work — meaning working partially in person and partially in the office — is catching on with more companies since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Meta risks a ‘grotesque betrayal’ of children by introducing encrypted messaging, says Priti Patel

    Facebook's parent company risks a “grotesque betrayal” of children by introducing encrypted messaging without safeguards against child abuse, Priti Patel says.

  • Elon Musk subpoenas Jack Dorsey amid Twitter legal fight

    Lawyers representing Elon Musk in his battle with Twitter have subpoenaed former CEO Jack Dorsey.

  • How to Build the Infrastructure of Web3 With Decentralized Data and Services

    The Computing sector consists of projects that decentralize the sharing, storing, and transmission of data by removing intermediaries and ensuring privacy for all users. It plays a key role in building the infrastructure of Web3.

  • LockBit ransomware group downed by DDoS after claiming Entrust breach

    The LockBit ransomware gang is claiming responsibility for the July cyberattack against cybersecurity giant Entrust, but with a twist — the group is also accusing its latest victim of a counterattack. Entrust, which describes itself as a global leader in identities, payments and data protection, said in late July that an “unauthorized party” accessed parts of its network, but declined to describe the nature of the attack or say if customer data was stolen. Entrust's customers include a number of U.S. government agencies, including the Homeland Security, the Department of Energy and the Treasury.

  • Here’s why Cryptocurrency works well with online casinos

    Cryptocurrency has been incorporated into different sectors and industries and has been utilized for various transactions since its Inception. Despite being a digital currency, cryptocurrency functions differently from conventional money.

  • Sepolia Is the First Ethereum Testnet to Get a Post-Merge Upgrade

    Upgrades to Ethereum test networks – even small ones – are important steps in ensuring that the new proof-of-stake protocol runs smoothly.

  • Ronin Hackers Converted Some Stolen Ether to Bitcoin: SlowMist Researcher

    The exploiters converted their ill-gotten gains initially to ether and then to bitcoin before using sanctioned mixers to mask their identities.

  • COMCAST IS ROLLING OUT MULTI-GIG INTERNET SPEEDS TO COLORADO SPRINGS HOMES AND BUSINESSES

    Colorado Springs is the First Community in Colorado where Comcast is Deploying New Multi-Gig Speeds; Also Introduces Fastest Upload Speeds Yet, Up to 10X Faster

  • Liberty Defense Commences Beta Testing HEXWAVE System

    Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that today it has officially begun beta testing the HEXWAVE™ system at its first beta site, one of the largest Hindu temples in the United States.

  • Common types of life insurance: What to know

    Life insurance is a part of good financial planning. Your coverage should fit your circumstances.

  • SNDL buying Valens in all-stock Canadian cannabis merger

    SNDL Inc. said Monday it will acquire Valens Co. Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at C$138 million ($105.9 million). SNDL will pay 0.3334 shares of its stock for each share of Valens, the company said. The deal implies a value of C$1.26 per Valens shares, a premium of 32.6% over its Friday close of 95 cents per share. "With 555,500 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space and 185 cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf and Value Buds banners, the combined company will offer a complete por

  • Few Stocks Escape Monday's Downdraft

    Not much was working in the stock market Monday. Only 29 stocks in the S 500 were up for the day in recent trading, according to Dow Jones Market Data. That's on pace for the fewest daily gainers in more than two months, since the index's June 16 low when just 14 S 500 stocks closed higher.

  • Steadfast Stock Bears Prevail as Summer Tech Rally Fizzles

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders trying to ride the latest momentum in technology stocks have been quickly crushed, giving steadfast bears the upper hand as the summer stock rally fizzles. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyInves