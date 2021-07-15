U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

Thales Alenia Space to develop pressurized modules for Axiom's private space station

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

More details are beginning to emerge on Houston-based Axiom Space’s ambitious project to build and operate the world’s first commercial space station.

Thales Alenia Space, a European aerospace manufacturer, will develop the two pressurized modules of the Axiom Space Station. The two elements, which are scheduled to launch in 2024 and 2025, will dock to the International Space Station before eventually detaching and operating as fully independent, commercial station.

The two companies announced the signing of the final contract, valued at €110 million ($130 million), on Thursday. Each module will be able to accommodate four people. Thales will also be designing the micrometeoroid and debris protection system for each module.

The modules are still in their design phase, Thales Alenia said. The company recently completed development of the first module’s four radial bulkheads at its facility in Turin, Italy. The bulkheads, once connected, will form a cylinder. That structure will attach to the common berth mechanisms, parts of the module that will can connect to the ISS, and hatches.

Image Credits: Thales Alenia Space (opens in a new window)

The two modules have a long road ahead of them. Thales Alenia, a joint venture between French company Thales Group and Italian conglomerate Leonardo, will begin welding on the first module this September through to next year. That module will be sent to Axiom’s Texas facilities in July 2023, where Axiom will then integrate the core systems and prepare it for launch in 2024.

NASA tapped Axiom to build the first commercial living quarters for the ISS in January 2020. Once the ISS is decommissioned, Axiom’s station will detach and function as a commercial center for future missions and scientific experiments. It’s a major part of NASA’s plans to encourage the growth of the burgeoning low Earth orbit economy and the buildout of other private orbital labs and commercial facilities.

Axiom will also operate the first fully private mission to the ISS, scheduled for January 2022. Axiom Mission 1 will send four private astronauts to space onboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon, for an eight-day mission.

Despite economic downturn, space startup funding defies gravity

Recommended Stories

  • Masten Space Systems to develop a GPS-like network for the moon

    Masten Space Systems, a startup that’s aiming to send a lander to the moon in 2023, will develop a lunar navigation and positioning system not unlike GPS here on Earth. Once deployed, it'll be a first-of-its-kind off-world navigational system. Up until this point, spacecraft heading to the moon must carry equipment onboard to detect hazards and assist with navigation.

  • 18-year-old joining Blue Origin's 1st passenger spaceflight

    An 18-year-old is about to become the youngest person in space, rocketing away with an aviation pioneer who will become the oldest at age 82. Blue Origin announced Thursday that instead of an auction winner launching with founder Jeff Bezos on Tuesday, Oliver Daemen will be on board. Also soaring on Blue Origin’s first launch with passengers: Bezos’ brother and Wally Funk, one of 13 female pilots who went through the same studies in the early 1960s as NASA's Mercury 7 astronauts did, but were rejected for being women.

  • I'm a Fashion Editor and Predict These 18 Under-$70 Pieces Will Be Big Hits

    Here's what my crystal ball revealed.

  • Don't hike so close to me: How the presence of humans can disturb wildlife up to half a mile away

    What are you looking at? Greg Shine, BLM/Flickr, CC BYMillions of Americans are traveling this summer as pandemic restrictions wind down. Rental bookings and crowds in national parks show that many people are headed for the great outdoors. Seeing animals and birds is one of the main draws of spending time in nature. But as researchers who study conservation, wildlife and human impacts on wild places, we believe it’s important to know that you can have major effects on wildlife just by being near

  • This Insane One-Person eVTOL Is Designed to Lift Off Right From Your Driveway

    Unlike most eVTOLs, the iFly isn't an air taxi, but rather personal transportation that flies to specific locations with the push of a button.

  • Russian Olympic athletes told by Kremlin how to answer 'provocative' questions on Black Lives Matter

    The instruction include short answers for questions on Black Lives Matter, sexual harassment and doping violations in their home country.

  • Blue Origin picks 18-year-old to become youngest person in space on Bezos journey after auction winner has 'scheduling conflicts'

    Billionaire Jeff Bezos's rocket company, Blue Origin, selected an 18-year-old to go on its first mission to space.

  • A touristy Tampa Bay dolphin tour through dead fish, Red Tide

    ST. PETERSBURG — The Dolphin Queen set sail from the municipal marina Wednesday after a solemn promise from captain Christian Obenshain: The 10 slightly-sunburned, gift-shop-outfitted souls aboard would spy a bottlenose dolphin in the next 90 minutes or their next trip was free. The trip had the elements of a classic dolphin tour, a tourism staple of the local waterways. Jimmy Buffet’s Son of ...

  • Blue Origin's first paying customer is the youngest person to fly to space

    The first paying Blue Origin customer is Oliver Daemen — the youngest person ever to fly to space.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy Following Richard Branson's Flight?

    Virgin Galactic launched founder Richard Branson into space on July 11, ahead of Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos.

  • Teenager to fly with Bezos in inaugural space tourism flight

    An 18-year-old physics student whose father heads an investment management firm is set to take the place of a person who put up $28 million in an auction to take part in the inaugural space tourism flight for billionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company. Blue Origin said on Thursday Oliver Daemen will join the four-member all-civilian crew for Tuesday's scheduled flight after the auction winner, whose name had not been made public, dropped out due to unspecified "scheduling conflicts." Daemen becomes the company's first paying customer.

  • The real opportunity in space business is data, not tourism

    It’s the decision by Planet, the satellite data company, to go public after being bought by a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), DMY Technology Group. Planet is the most mature space company to come to market—it had more than $114 million in revenue last year, which is more than comparable new space businesses that went public through SPACs: Virgin Galactic, a suborbital tourism company, earned $238,000; Spire, another satellite imaging firm, earned $29 million; and Rocket Lab, the launch vehicle maker, earned about $35 million.

  • Assembly of capsules that will carry astronauts to moon ramps up

    Lockheed Martin sets up high-tech assembly center to speed processing of Orion deep space capsules.

  • Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Revive 'Really!?!' to Call Out Billionaire Space Race Between Branson and Bezos

    Former Weekend Update anchors Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler reunited Tuesday to roast billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos for using their unprecedented fortunes to “drag-race to outer space.” Reviving their signature bit “Really!?!,” the onetime Saturday Night Live costars quickly got to the root of Branson’s historic July 11 space jaunt, and Bezos’ determination […]

  • Virgin Galactic acknowledges Branson's pre-launch bike ride never happened

    Virgin Galactic Holding Inc acknowledged on Tuesday that billionaire founder Richard Branson never rode a bicycle to the launch site of his space flight on Sunday, as depicted in a highly publicized video included in the company's webcast of the event. The video clip showed Branson riding his bike toward New Mexico's state-owned Spaceport America near the town of Truth or Consequences, flanked by two SUVs, and handing his safety helmet to an assistant upon arrival. Branson, 70, is then seen greeting crewmates dressed in their flight suits with a hug, with one of them, Beth Moses, the company's chief astronaut instructor, telling him, “You’re late, hurry up.”

  • Breakthrough brain implant allows paralysed man to ‘speak’ by transcribing his thoughts

    The technology has the potential to change the lives of those unable to speak

  • Bezos' Blue Origin to make history with unpiloted civilian space flight

    Jeff Bezos may have been beaten to space by rival Richard Branson, but the billionaire American businessman is poised to make history next week aboard what would be the world's first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. Bezos, the former CEO of Amazon.com Inc, is due to be part of a four-person crew for a planned 11-minute ride to the edge of space on Tuesday inside his company Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft, another milestone in the nascent and potentially lucrative space tourism sector. He is set to be joined by his brother and private equity executive Mark Bezos, trailblazing octogenarian woman aviator Wally Funk and an as-yet-unidentified person who paid $28 million for a spot aboard the spacecraft, scheduled to launch from a West Texas site.

  • An 18-year-old will fly to space with Jeff Bezos next week

    The first paying customer to fly on board a Blue Origin rocket is a teenage physics student.

  • Media Advisory - MDA Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

    MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the burgeoning global space industry, will hold its second quarter financial results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Wednesday August 11, 2021 at 6:00pm ET. MDA's financial and operating results for the quarter will be issued after markets close on Wednesday August 11 and will be available on the MDA Investor Relations website.

  • NASA beams back spectacular images of Jupiter and Ganymede

    NASA's Juno probe has flown closer to Jupiter and its largest moon, Ganymede​, than any other spacecraft in more than two decades.