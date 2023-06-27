Thames Water boss quits amid pollution backlash

Ms Bentley took over as chief executive of Britain’s biggest water company less than three years ago - Thames Water

The boss of Thames Water has quit just weeks after giving up a bonus in the wake of a backlash against pollution and leaks.

Sarah Bentley, who took over as chief executive of Britain’s biggest water company less than three years ago, is stepping down with immediate effect, Thames Water announced.

Thames Water directors Alastair Cochran and Cathryn Ross are taking over as joint interim chief executives as a search for Ms Bentley’s replacement is conducted.

It comes after Ms Bentley and Mr Cochran said in May that they would give up “all performance-related pay” for the 2022/23 financial year.

Ms Bentley said at the time: “We are a relatively new team executing an eight-year turnaround plan to transform Thames Water and we have taken some important steps forward this year.

“The turnaround plan is not yet where I want it to be primarily due to significant headwinds from extraordinary energy costs, coupled with two severe weather events.

“These have hit our customer and environmental performance. Against this backdrop it simply doesn’t feel right to take my bonus this year.”

Thames Water has been criticised over both sewage discharges and leaks in recent months. Documents released last week suggested that the leakage rate from Thames Water pipes was at its highest rate since 2018.

Thames Water says it is working to improve its “leakage transformation plan”.

Thames Water chairman Ian Marchant today said: “I want to thank Sarah for everything she has done since joining the company in 2020, building a first class executive team and leading the first phase of the turnaround of the company. On behalf of everyone at Thames, the board wishes her every success for the future.”

Ms Bentley said: “It has been an honour to take on such a significant challenge, and a privilege to serve Thames Water’s dedicated and inspirational colleagues.

“The foundations of the turnaround that we have laid position the company for future success to improve service for customers and environmental performance. I wish everyone involved in the turnaround the very best.”

