Thames Water owner defaults on £400m bond

Thames

The parent company of Thames Water has defaulted on a £400m loan as the crisis at Britain’s biggest water supplier deepens.

Bondholders were alerted to Kemble’s breach in a letter on Friday, triggering a formal restructuring process that will determine the fate of the company which supplies a quarter of UK homes.

Kemble’s failure to fulfil interest payments earlier this week comes just days after Thames announced that shareholders had cut off funding from the company, fuelling speculation that it could enter special administration.

Confirmation of the default was laid bare in a statement from Kemble’s backers, which revealed it had sent “formal notices of default” to relevant lenders.

The company, which is being advised by turnaround specialists at Alvarez & Marsal, confirmed it had approached lenders to stave off the threat of legal action, as it tries to “provide a stable platform while all options are explored”.

The latest default relates to a £400m bond and is separate from a £190m loan facility due for repayment this month.

A leading Thames Water bondholder said it is unlikely that creditors will take legal action against Kemble despite the breach, which could include issuing a winding-up petition in the High Court.

He said: “At this point, it doesn’t feel like anybody has got any control.

“Given the lack of bondholder power, we will have some standstill agreement and an out-of-court restructuring process will begin.”

It is understood that lenders are lining up City restructuring advisers to protect their positions, with shareholders hopeful that creditors will provide them with enough breathing space to stabilise the business.

A further update is expected in weeks.

Simon Stibbons, a restructuring expert at Kroll, said the default will not have come as a surprise for creditors, particularly after shareholders refused to provide a £500m cash injection.

He said: “The key thing is that it’s a public utility and people aren’t going to stop turning the taps on as a result. If anything, this announcement will accelerate the need for a solution and get everyone around the table.”

Story continues

However, the latest development will undoubtedly pile further pressure on the regulator Ofwat, which has so far refused to cave into Thames Water’s demands for substantial bill rises.

It will also raise fears among ministers, who have so far been reluctant to step in.

A City source close to discussions said the latest default could be a tactic to put the regulator under “increased scrutiny”.

Following Friday’s announcement, the price of Kemble bonds maturing in 2026 fell a further 7pc to 16p. This is down from 88p as recently as June last year.

Kemble’s financial woes have shone a spotlight on the company’s creditors, which include two state-backed Chinese banks: the Bank of China and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Dutch bank ING and Allied Irish Banks are also part of the group behind the £190m loan, which could be rolled over or converted into shares if lenders agree.

However, the prospect of a debt-for-equity swap remains unlikely given this would require significant investment.

Thames Water overall has amassed debts totalling £18.3bn, roughly £1.7bn of which was issued by Kemble.

Some believe the dissolution of Kemble will boost Thames’s survival chances. However, others think dismantling the set-up will do little to change Thames’s prospects, as one debt adviser described the Kemble debt as “neither here nor there” given it is only 10pc of total borrowings.

The company’s predicament is expected to be worsened by a fresh fine from Ofwat in the coming weeks, which could be in the region of £200m.

Fears surrounding the business have led to trade union officials seeking assurances over jobs.

Kemble was contacted for comment.