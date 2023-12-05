Thames Water’s debt pile grows amid concerns over finances

logo of water company Thames Water seen through a glass of water

Thames Water has said its turnaround “will take time” as concerns grow over the troubled supplier’s finances.

The utility company’s pre-tax profits slumped by 54pc to £246.4m in the six months to September from revenues of £1.2bn, while its debt pile grew 7pc to £14.7bn.

The latest results come just days after it emerged Thames Water’s parent company was warned by auditors that it could run out of money by next April if shareholders don’t inject more equity into the business.

The group’s auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), said there is “material uncertainty” about its future because there are no firm arrangements in place to refinance a £190m loan held by one of the company’s subsidiary businesses.

Interim co-chief executives Cathryn Ross and Alastair Cochran said “immediate and radical” action is needed to turn around its performance, with a new three-year turnaround plan being pursued.

They said: “Turning around Thames will take time. We simply cannot do everything that our customers and stakeholders wish to see at a pace and for a price that everyone would like.

“We will continue to make the tough choices required to deliver what matters most to our customers and the environment.”

Earlier this year, Thames Water shareholders pledged to support the company, with a commitment in writing to inject £750m of further equity into the group.

However, PwC said that “the letter is not legally binding and there are no other firm commitments to refinance the £190m loan”.

Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee said it is considering calling the firm’s executives in to explain whether they misled MPs about the company’s financial situation when they gave evidence in the summer.

The panel’s chair, Conservative MP Robert Goodwill, said on Friday: “Recent revelations of Thames Water’s financial situation raise further concerns about the stability of the company’s finances.”

In June, the water company entered emergency talks with the water regulator Ofwat, ministers and government departments after the sudden exit of its chief executive and concerns over its ability to continue operating without a multibillion cash injection.

At the time, regulators suggested the company could be facing a hole of £10bn in its finances.

