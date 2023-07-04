Thames Water fined £3.3m for ‘reckless’ sewage dump

The sewage dump saw waste spill into rivers for an estimated six hours, killing local fish and wildlife - Environment Agency/PA

Thames Water has been handed a £3.3m fine for a “reckless” incident in which millions of litres of undiluted sewage were pumped into rivers near Gatwick Airport in 2017.

A two-day sentencing hearing at Lewes Crown Court was told there was a “significant and lengthy” period of polluting the Gatwick Stream and River Mole between Crawley in West Sussex and Horley in Surrey on October 11 2017.

Judge Christine Laing KC said on Tuesday that she believed Thames Water had shown a deliberate attempt to mislead the Environment Agency over the incident, such as by omitting water readings and submitting a report to the regulator denying responsibility.

Thames Water had pleaded guilty on February 28 to four charges relating to illegally discharging waste in October 2017, but had denied seeking to mislead the Environment Agency in the events, instead arguing that “significant errors were made”.

The court heard that a storm pump unexpectedly activated and was filling up an overflow storm tank, despite no substantial rainfall, for 21 hours, which went unnoticed.

On October 11 2017, the pump then began spilling the sewage into the river for an estimated six hours.

Addressing the UK’s largest water company, which has had 20 previous fines for pollution spillage, including the biggest record fine to date six months prior to this incident, Judge Laing KC said: “They should have put in every effort into tidying up the problem areas.”

The penalty comes as the utility giant, which serves 15m households across London and Thames Valley, faces concerns over its future amid mounting debt.

Thames Water’s chief executive, Sarah Bentley, stepped down with immediate effect last week after she gave up her bonus due to the company’s environmental performance.

The record for a fine over the illegal discharge of sewage is held by Southern Water at £90m for nearly 7,000 cases across Hampshire, Kent and Sussex in a prosecution brought by the Environment Agency in 2021.

Alongside the £3.3m fine, Thames Water has been ordered to pay Environment Agency costs of nearly £129,000.

This latest prosecution means Thames Water has paid £35.7m for pollution incidents between 2017 and 2023.

Speaking after the sentencing, Jamie Lloyd, who led the Environment Agency investigation, said Thames Water missed several opportunities to prevent the pollution from happening and did not provide vital information when requested by the regulator.

The senior environment officer said: “We brought this case due to the major environmental impact caused, and because it was entirely avoidable.

“Thames Water failed to have adequate systems in place to manage the pollution risk from their site and didn’t respond to alarms.”

