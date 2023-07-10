Thames Water secures £750m cash injection amid nationalisation threat

Signage is seen for British utility company Thames Water

Thames Water has been given a £750m cash injection from its shareholders as the struggling utilities company tries to avoid nationalisation.

Investors have acknowledged another £2.5 billion will be needed by 2030 for its turnaround to be delivered, having pumped £500m into the business last year.

The £750m investment falls short of the £1.5bn in funding that the water regulator, Ofwat, had said Thames was seeking last week.

In an update to shareholders, Thames Water said: “This further funding is subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This includes the preparation of a business plan that underpins a more focused turnround that delivers . . . performance improvements for customers, the environment and other stakeholders over the next three years.”

The company’s former chief executive Sarah Bentley left the role with immediate effect earlier this month shortly before it emerged the utilities company was struggling to service its £14bn debt pile.

The company has also come under intense pressure over leaks and pollution levels.

Last week, Thames Water was handed a £3.3m fine for a “reckless” incident in which millions of litres of undiluted sewage were pumped into rivers near Gatwick Airport in 2017.

Bosses said that as of March the company had £4.4bn of cash in the bank and committed funding.

Since privatisation in the late 1980s, the water industry has built up more than £60bn in borrowings and paid out more than £70bn in dividends.

Thames, which supplies 15 million households in London and the South East, was bought in 2006 by a consortium led by private equity giant Macquarie, which was subsequently criticised for overseeing growth in debts at the company while £2.7bn were paid out in dividends. Macquarie has since sold its stake.

Interim-chief executives Cathryn Ross and Alastair Cochran said: “This announcement is a major milestone for Thames and all our stakeholders.

“The substantial equity support package announced today will underpin the delivery of a more focused turnaround plan that builds on the foundations that have been put in place over the last two years and focuses expenditure on a smaller number of initiatives, which will deliver material and sustainable improvements in key performance metrics over the next three years.”

Thames Water’s owners include Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, the UK’s Universities Superannuation Scheme and China Investment Corp.

