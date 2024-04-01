Thames Water hires Bulb collapse adviser in scramble to avoid nationalisation

thames water

Thames Water has hired the restructuring firm that worked on the special administration of Bulb Energy as it scrambles to stave off nationalisation.

The crisis-stricken water firm has appointed advisers at Teneo as it confronts an imminent financial crisis. Concerns are growing that the UK’s largest water company, which serves 15 million people, could be taken over by the Government in a special administration amid a standoff between its shareholders and the water industry regulator.

Teneo, whose appointment was first reported by The Guardian, was a key player in the emergency nationalisation of Bulb Energy when it collapsed because of soaring wholesale gas prices in 2021.

The City firm, which counts former Tory leader Lord Hague as an adviser, is now in pole position to be appointed as the official administrator should Thames Water be nationalised. A source close to the matter said it was not yet clear if a special administration might happen.

Renationalising the company could cost the taxpayer as much as £5bn, it has been estimated, and ministers are keen to avoid a costly failure in an election year. Farming minister Mark Spencer last month told the House of Commons it was “important to make clear that it is for the company and its investors to manage the company’s financial resilience”.

Teneo’s appointment comes after the consortium of pension funds and foreign states that own Thames Water’s parent company, Kemble, last Thursday said they would not give the company a promised £500m lifeline. It followed a disagreement with watchdog Ofwat over fines, dividends and how much Thames could charge its customers.

The cancelled cash injection was part of a planned £3.75bn funding package designed to see the company through to 2030. However, the consortium had demanded that Thames Water increase household bills by 40pc in return for the cash.

As well as the ability to raise bills, Thames Water’s owners had demanded more leniency on fines for sewage pollution.

Ofwat’s refusal to sign-off on the proposals led Thames Water’s backers to declare the company uninvestable in its current state. Thames Water has been buckling under billions of pounds worth of debts, which have put pressure on the business as interest rates have risen. Thames Water’s net debts total around £14bn.

Urgent restructuring talks are expected to take place in the coming days as Thames and its advisers race to find a way to avoid nationalisation.

Teneo has been appointed to advise Thames Water Utilities, which is the ringfenced operating company that oversees the supply of water.

Thames Water’s ultimate parent company, Kemble, is working with a separate firm, Alvarez & Marsal, which it has enlisted to oversee talks with creditors.

Thames Water and Teneo both declined to comment.



A spokesman for the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said: “Like any company needing to secure new investment there are a wide range of options available to water companies, including the injection of new equity from any prospective investors.

“Ofwat, as the financial regulator of the water sector, continues to engage with Thames Water to improve its financial resilience.

“We prepare for a range of scenarios across our regulated industries - including water - as any responsible government would.”

