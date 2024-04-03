Thames Water to hold crisis meeting with unions

Thames Water boss Chris Weston has sought to reassure staff that the business remains 'in a solid financial position' - Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

The boss of Thames Water is to hold a crunch meeting with union officials amid fears over potential job cuts.

Chris Weston will seek to reassure representatives from GMB, Unite and Unison on Thursday, just days after shareholders cut off vital funding.

Thames Water’s owners last week refused to provide a £500m cash injection before the end of this month, stoking fears of a potential collapse.

Union officials are now pushing for assurances over employees’ job security, although a source said Thames bosses had so far been “non-committal”.

Any breakdown in relations would raise the prospect of industrial action.

Gary Carter, GMB National Officer, said the unions will meet to “demand there are no cuts to workforce numbers – or terms and conditions”.

He said: “Any cost-cutting measures being considered by Thames will only be a sticking plaster and will not address the root cause of the company’s problems – a lack of investment by shareholders stretching back decades.”

An internal memo was sent to all Thames Water staff last week to reassure employees that the “business continues to operate as usual” despite the latest development.

In the memo, Mr Weston said: “I want to reassure you again that there are no changes to the services we offer or your jobs. We remain in a solid financial position.

“I know it can be hard when there is so much speculation – not all of it well-informed. My ask of you continues to be not to let this distract you and instead to focus on delivering life’s essential services and our turnaround plan.”

However, despite the claims, union officials have raised the alarm over prospective redundancies given Thames’ finances, as the supplier is burdened by an £18bn debt mountain.

The Telegraph revealed late last year that the supplier was axing 300 roles in a bid to shore up its strained balance sheet.

At the time, a spokesman said it had to make “more difficult but necessary decisions to ensure we continue to deliver on our budgets”.

The situation has since worsened after Thames’ owners – a consortium of pension funds and foreign states – pulled the plug on a £500m funding package, claiming that regulator Ofwat had rendered the business “uninvestable” by refusing to allow substantial bill rises.

Treasury officials are monitoring the situation closely, although Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has stressed that the business remains solvent.

If the company fails, the Government has said it would be placed into special administration, a process that was used when the energy supplier Bulb collapsed in 2021.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The financial debacle at Thames Water shows the Government’s model of privatised utilities is broken beyond repair.

“Even the regulator has now deemed the business ‘uninvestible’. Let that be a wake-up call to decision-makers.

“The scale of the black hole is evident for all to see. It’s high time the company was returned to public ownership in the interests of customers, workers and taxpayers.”

Thames Water was contacted for comment.

