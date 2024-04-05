Thames Water Owner Kemble Defaults on £400 Million of Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- The holding company of Thames Water Ltd. defaulted on some of its debt after failing to make an interest payment, in the latest sign of the deepening crisis at the UK’s largest water utility.

Kemble Water Finance Limited has sent a formal notice of default to the holders of its £400 million ($505 million) bonds due May 2026 as it didn’t pay interest due Tuesday, according to a statement.

The parent company now needs to start talks with creditors to avoid a messy restructuring that could wipe out Thames Water shareholders. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration has been pushing Thames Water — supplier of 25% of England’s water — to resolve its financial difficulties alone, with ministers rejecting pressure to bring the company into special administration.

Given the “limited prospect” of nationalization, a new buyer being found or concessions from water regulator Ofwat, “a default at holding company Kemble may trigger a debt restructuring at the operating company,” Paul Vickars, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence wrote in a note on Friday. “Thames Water faces a debt restructuring that could require a haircut of at least 20% on its Class A debt.”

Consultants at restructuring advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal are working with Kemble as the company seeks to start talks with lenders and bondholders over its debt structure. The company is requesting creditors not to take any action, so that it can have the stability to explore “all options,” according to the filing.

Although Kemble’s bonds have been trading at deeply distressed levels for several months, the crisis came to a head last week when the parent company announced it would stop making interest payments and wouldn’t repay a loan due at the the end of April. The news came after shareholders of Thames Water refused to provide £500 million of fresh equity, the first payment needed to fund a turnaround plan.

Kemble relies on money from Thames Water shareholders or dividends from the operating unit to make debt payments. Dividend payments are now blocked after Thames Water’s credit rating was downgraded close to junk.

Tight legal and regulatory frameworks mean Thames Water should be able to operate on its own even if the parent company has defaulted. Thames Water had around £2.4 billion of cash and liquidity facilities available at the end of February that should see it through well into next year. Ofwat said in a statement Friday that services to customers are protected regardless of issues faced by shareholders.

Chief Executive Chris Weston has said he will “go to the market” if shareholders are unable to provide the equity. The owners of Thames Water include Canada’s Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS), Universities Superannuation Scheme, Infinity Investment and British Columbia Investment Management.

The growing possibility of a state rescue has begun to weigh on debt issued by operating company Thames Water Utilities Finance Plc, which until this week had been relatively resilient to the crisis at Kemble. Second lien notes of Thames Water due in 2027 dropped 1.1 pence on the sterling to around 56 on Friday, while the first lien bonds due in 2031 were down 2 pence to around 88, according to CBBT pricing compiled by Bloomberg.

