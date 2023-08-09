Thames Water turnaround in doubt, warns Fitch

Thames Water Van in South London

Further doubt has been cast over the future of Thames Water after Fitch warned the troubled supplier’s turnaround plan was “high risk.”

The credit ratings agency said Thames Water’s efforts to raise £2.5bn by 2030 to shore up its finances and improve its leaky pipes risked being undermined by the threat of renationalisation and heavy fines.

Fitch raised concerns over whether Thames Water can “significantly improve” its sewage pollution record, which has come under increasing scrutiny over the past 18 months.

Much-needed further investment is “conditional” on Thames Water’s environmental turnaround, which has a “high execution risk”.

Fears over its finances have been mounting as the company struggles under the weight of its £14bn debt pile.

The utility giant, which serves 15m customers across London and the south-east of England, has been under growing pressure since the unexpected departure of Sarah Bentley as chief executive in June.

Her sudden exit two years into the company’s eight-year transformation plan “amplifies execution risk”, according to Fitch, which added that Thames Water’s “operational and environmental performances continue to remain weak”.

Thames Water boss Sarah Bentley quit unexpectedly in June - Thames Water/PA

The company was recently handed a £3.3m penalty in July for dumping millions of litres of untreated sewage into rivers near Gatwick Airport in 2017.

Judge Christine Laing KC found that Thames Water had shown a deliberate attempt to mislead the Environment Agency over the incident.

Fitch expects Thames Water to face “significant” further fines over the next two years, which could potentially amount to £220m.

Feargal Sharkey, rockstar turned campaigner, told The Telegraph that Thames Water was “clearly nowhere near its eight-year recovery plan and a million miles off target”.

The threat of Britain’s largest water supplier being renationalised also presents a stumbling block to self-help plans, Fitch warned.

While accepting it was an “extreme and unlikely scenario”, the rating agency said any move to renationalise parts of the sector could lead to “fewer private investors willing to invest across UK infrastructure” at a time of very high need.

Thames Water raised £750m from investors last month but management said a further £2.5bn will be required by 2030.

Fitch said “liquidity and refinancing risks” are “key concerns” for Thames Water’s parent company for 2025 and beyond.

Fitch analysts said: “The problems are complex and the outcomes uncertain.”

Last month, Thames Water’s chief executive Cathryn Ross said it had enough cash to see it through “this year, next year and into the future”.

Its most recent results revealed the company had £4.4bn of cash reserves.

Concerns raised by Fitch follow previous warnings by Ofwat chief executive David Black, who said the sums Thames is seeking to raise will not be enough in the long run.

He told a House of Lords committee that Thames Water was struggling to raise funds because investors were “concerned” around its turnaround plan.

Mr Black also stressed that the company will have to bring down its debts while improving performance at the same time.

Investors in Thames Water include the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (Omers), the UK’s Universities Superannuation Scheme and the China Investment Corporation.

Last month Omers reduced the value of its investment in Thames Water’s parent Kemble by 20pc.

Thames Water was previously owned by private equity giant Macquarie, which was criticised for increasing Thames Water’s debts while paying out lucrative dividends.

Macquarie no longer owns a stake in the company.

Thames Water was contacted for comment.

