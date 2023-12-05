Thanks to AI, junior employees at major firms are spending less time prepping paperwork and more time pitching clients

Major consulting and law firms are beginning to implement AI, which could help junior workers climb the corporate ladder faster. View Pictures/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

AI is shaking up the workplace and freeing junior employees from monotonous tasks, Bloomberg reports.

Major consulting and law firms are using AI to do tasks typically given to junior workers.

This saves time for junior workers, letting them take on projects and get promoted more quickly.

AI is changing the way that junior employees at major consulting and law firms work. In some cases, the technology is freeing junior staff members from the chains of repetitive tasks and helping them move up the ladder more quickly, Bloomberg reports.

Recent college graduates are now doing work that was previously only given to workers with over three years of experience at KPMG, per Bloomberg. And at PwC, novice workers are taking the time they would normally spend preparing meeting documents and using it to pitch clients instead, the news outlet reports.

It usually takes junior workers at law firms and major consulting companies at least a decade to work up to the partner position, according to Bloomberg. However, AI is helping eliminate the workload of repetitive tasks. This allows them to work on more meaningful tasks and build up skills to get promoted more quickly.

AI eliminating more menial tasks may sound great, but studies show there's one group that will suffer, the highly skilled worker. AI means that companies could potentially be able to do more with lesser-skilled workers, which could give higher-skilled workers less of an edge.

According to research gathered by Business Insider's Aki Ito, AI can help with things like writing, coding, and consulting. This will make it easier for people who don't have those skills to break into higher-paying jobs. This could reduce the pay gap between workers based on skill level.

