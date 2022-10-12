U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,597.53
    +8.69 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,355.15
    +115.96 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,455.65
    +29.46 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,688.06
    -4.86 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.84
    -2.51 (-2.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.40
    -9.60 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.93
    -0.56 (-2.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9686
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9150
    -0.0240 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1066
    +0.0091 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9240
    +1.1250 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,105.11
    -41.68 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.34
    +0.62 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Thanks to AI, you can now create automations in Power Automate by simply describing them

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Power Automate, Microsoft's Power Platform service that helps users create workflows between apps, is getting new AI smarts. During its Ignite conference, Microsoft rolled out capabilities powered by OpenAI's Codex, the code-generating machine learning system underpinning GitHub Copilot. Starting today (in public preview), Power Automate users can write what they want to automate in natural language and have Codex generate suggestions to jumpstart the flow creation.

It's Microsoft's latest move to more tightly integrate the various technologies from OpenAI, the San Francisco AI startup in which it has invested $1 billion, into its family of products. Two years ago, Microsoft introduced a Power Apps feature that used GPT-3, OpenAI's text-generating system, to create formulas in Power Fx, Power Platform's programming language. Microsoft also continues to evolve Azure OpenAI Service, a fully managed, enterprise-focused platform designed to give businesses access to OpenAI innovations with governance features.

"Our goal is that anywhere in the ecosystem that a person would need to write code they have the flexibility to start with natural language too, and Codex is core to that strategy," Stephen Siciliano, VP of Power Automate, told TechCrunch in an email interview. "[These are] new tools that will help users eliminate tedious work and free up time for workers to focus on more high value projects."

Microsoft Power Automate Codex
Microsoft Power Automate Codex

Image Credits: Microsoft

Using the new Codex-powered tool, Power Automate users can describe the type of workflow automation they'd like to create in a sentence. Codex will then translate this into flow recommendations, which -- when set up with the appropriate connectors -- can be fine-tuned within Power Automate's flow designer to create an automated workflow.

Siciliano says that the feature will support "key" Microsoft 365 connectors at launch, and that there will be additional integrations in the coming months.

"We have fine-tuned Codex primarily with the thousands of templates that we have for Power Automate cloud flows today," he added. Originally, Codex was trained on billions of lines of public code in languages like Python and JavaScript to suggest new lines of code and functions given a few snippets of existing code. "These templates are a combination of Microsoft-built and community submitted scenarios, so they cover a breadth of use cases and everything from very simple to more advanced flows."

When asked about the longer-term roadmap, Siciliano declined to reveal much. But he suggested that Codex might come to more places within Power Platform in the future.

"[T]here are many different places in the Power Platform where natural language may be useful, so you'll see a broader rollout," he continued. "Moreover, we will continue to enhance the accuracy of the [system] over time as well."

The new Codex-Power Automate integration dovetails with enhancements to AI Builder, which also landed this morning. (AI Builder, a built-in Power Automate feature, lets users add AI capabilities and models to automated flows.) AI Builder now offers users the ability to train AI systems on the data they might want to extract from documents, allowing Power Automate to pull data in freeform documents such as contracts, statements of work and letters, even from tables that span several pages. Microsoft says the document-processing capabilities of AI Builder now support 164 languages, including handwritten Japanese.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple brings more of its services, including iCloud and Apple Music, to Microsoft platforms

    During a Surface-focused event this morning, Microsoft announced that it's integrating Apple's iCloud storage service with the Photos app in Windows 11. After installing the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store and choosing to sync iCloud, iPhone users with Windows devices will be able to see their iPhone photos and videos within Photos. Windows users participating in Microsoft's Windows Insiders program can get the latest iCloud for Windows app, which enables the integration, starting today.

  • Microsoft debuts Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2+

    Microsoft debuted a litany of new products during its fall hardware showcase.

  • Michigan suspends Carvana dealership, PayPal stock tanks, BeReal tops 53 million installs

    Notable business headlines include the suspension of a Carvana dealership in Michigan due to violations of state law, shares of PayPal plunging, and social media platform BeReal topping 53 million installs worldwide.&nbsp;

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Apple for Its IPO In 1980, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Putting $10,000 to work in Apple on its IPO day nearly 42 years ago would have made you a boatload of money.

  • Meta Unveils $1,500 Quest Pro VR Headset. It Has a Big Problem.

    Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for the metaverse is coming to the workplace. On Tuesday, Meta CEO Zuckerberg announced the company’s next virtual reality headset, named Meta Quest Pro. “This is a high-end device designed for work,” Zuckerberg said during the keynote at Meta’s annual Connect developer event.

  • Intel CEO Pushes to Further Separate Chip-Design, Production Arms

    Intel plans to create greater decision-making separation between its chip designers and chip-making factories as part of Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger’s bid to revamp the company and boost returns. The new structure, which Mr. Gelsinger disclosed in a letter to staff on Tuesday, is designed to let Intel’s network of factories operate like a contract chip-making operation, taking orders from both Intel engineers and external chip companies on an equal footing. Intel has historically used its factories almost exclusively to make its own chips, something Mr. Gelsinger changed when he launched a contract chip-making arm last year.

  • Meta announces new Quest Pro headset, Microsoft partnership

    Tech reporter Allie Garfinkle details Meta's latest VR headset it showcased in its Microsoft partnership, pushing for at-home virtual workspaces.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy in October That Could Soar 87% to 114%, According to Wall Street

    The S&P 500 last peaked in early January, and the broad-based index has since lost 24% of its value, putting it in a bear market. For instance, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) both have a consensus rating of buy among analysts right now. Better yet, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth has a price target of $186 per share on Alphabet, which implies 87% upside.

  • Meta’s Facebook Takes Aim at Workers’ PCs With New VR Headset

    The company also announced partnerships with Microsoft and Zoom to improve hybrid work for professionals.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't knock the potential of the "metaverse." It's already here and doing some interesting things.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in October

    The cloud and the companies that operate there are alive and well, whether a recession strikes or not.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Thoma Bravo Acquires ForgeRock

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • New Report Shows PC Shipments Down -- Here Are My Thoughts

    Today's video focuses on the preliminary PC shipment results for the third quarter from International Data Corporation (IDC) and what the data could tell us about companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

  • Microsoft goes Meta: Here’s what Nadella and Zuckerberg announced for the new Quest Pro

    Microsoft will make Windows, Office, Teams and other programs available for the new Meta Quest Pro and existing Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headsets under an expanded partnership with Facebook’s parent company. Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, outlined the plans during a surprise appearance with Mark Zuckerberg as part of the Meta CEO’s keynote address at the Meta Connect virtual conference Tuesday morning. Here’s what they announced: Microsoft Teams will be available on Meta Quest devices, lett

  • Nike to Crack Down on Sneaker-Buying Bots, Dealing a Blow to Resale Market

    The sneaker giant is adding restocking fees and account suspensions as possible penalties for shoppers who buy goods with the intent to flip them.

  • It's painful how hellbent Mark Zuckerberg is on convincing us that VR is a thing

    At Meta Connect 2022, the company's annual developer conference for its VR efforts and Oculus hardware platform, the company announced a lot of stuff — but what it communicated more effectively than anything else was just how incredibly thirsty — one might even say desperate — Mark Zuckerberg is for his metaverse bet to pay off. No one's disputing that, but Zuck's overscripted and overproduced dev event keynote today was easily the hardest sell for not just a product or a platform, but the premise upon which it's based, I can ever recall seeing in a decade in tech. The presentation basically kicked off with Mark assuring us that VR is bigger than ever, though almost entirely in relative terms.

  • Eight secrets of Apple’s design success: iPhone executives reveal how its devices are really created

    Apple’s Craig Federighi and Alan Dye explain the decisions behind the iPhone 14’s iconic Dynamic Island

  • Meta’s new VR headset will cost $1,500 as Zuckerberg sets up battle with Apple

    Meta Platforms Inc. introduced a new virtual-reality headset with a price tag more than three times the price of its predecessor, as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg prepares for a likely donnybrook with nemesis Apple Inc.

  • Microsoft says UK influenced by Sony in probing Activision Blizzard deal

    Microsoft said Britain's competition regulator had relied on objections from its rival Sony in referring its $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal to an in-depth inquiry, in particular "misplaced" concerns about 'Call of Duty'. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said last month that the acquisition could harm competition and needed to be investigated in depth. Microsoft could use its control over popular games to harm rivals, including those operating in multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming, it said.