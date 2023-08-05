Thanks to the EU, it might get easier to change your cellphone battery | Gadget Daddy

What if every time your flashlight's battery needed changing, you had to take it to a special shop to get a replacement battery? Or buy special tools to get the flashlight apart and remove the battery from the case?

Annoying, yes? And yet, there are dozens and dozens of electronic devices that require that effort just to replace a simple, but crucial part of the device.

Cellphones come to mind. A few models allow the case to be opened and the battery switched out. But the majority have a case that needs special attention. And that special attention can cost anywhere from $49 to $99 or more. If the cellphone is several years old, the owner can use battery-replacement costs as a reason to upgrade to a new cellphone.

Either way, it's a win for the manufacturer.

Why are batteries nonreplaceable by the end user? ChatGPT, the artificial-intelligence program, spit out this answer:

"There are a few reasons why many electric devices now have non-removable batteries. One reason is that it can make the device more water-resistant and durable. Additionally, a non-removable battery can be more cost-effective for the manufacturer and can allow for a smaller device design. However, it can also be seen as a disadvantage for the consumer, as it can limit the lifespan of the device and make it difficult to replace the battery when it no longer holds a charge."

That is about to change in the European Union. And the change could be headed to the United States as well.

In mid-July, the European Council adopted a regulation requiring all smartphones have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. The regulation has two goals: to reduce waste while ending the practice by big tech of making it easier to upgrade the entire phone than just the battery.

A LOT of smartphones get tossed out annually. Worldwide, it amounted to an estimated 5.3 billion mobile phones last year, according to the United Nations' Global E-Waste Monitor. Placed atop one another, they would create a stack 31,000 miles tall.

The speculation in the industry is that the major smartphone manufacturers — like Samsung, Apple, Google, OnePlus and Motorola — will likely make just one phone for the European and American markets. That means the easy-change battery may find its way here without anything else happening.

Moreover, the regulation extends beyond smartphones. It applies to batteries used in electric vehicles and electric bikes.

Achille Variati, a member of the European Parliament, said the new regulations are "good for both the environment and the economy." He added: "For the first time, we have circular economy legislation that covers the entire life cycle of a product. We agreed on measures that greatly benefit consumers: Batteries will be well-functioning, safer and easier to remove.”

At least they will be in Europe.

Lonnie Brown can be reached at LedgerDatabase@aol.com.

