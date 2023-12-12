'Thanks for the memories': E3 convention canceled after 25 years of gaming

Gamers crowd the display area for the Fortnite game at the 24th Electronic Expo, in Los Angeles on June 12, 2018. The Entertainment Software Association announced the event will be shut down permanently.

Once a leading convention in the gaming industry, the Electronic Entertainment Expo will unplug forever.

The E3 expo will shut down permanently trade group the Entertainment Software Association announced Tuesday.

"After more than two decades of E3, each one better than the last, the time has come to say goodbye," the official X (formerly Twitter) account announced. "Thanks for the memories."

E3 established in 1995

The annual fair, held in Los Angeles since 1995, began a hiatus since June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting mass gatherings. The 2021 event was virtually and the last year's event was canceled altogether.

Following reports that companies like Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony would skip the event, the group has now ended the fair forever without explanation.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Entertainment Software Association for comment.

'Difficult to say goodbye'

"We know the entire industry, players and creators alike have a lot of passion for E3. We share that passion,” President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said, according to the Washington Post.

Pierre-Louis said the non-profit shares the same passion for E3 that players and content creators have, according to the Post.

"We know it’s difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners," Pierre-Louis said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: E3 convention canceled as Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft drop out of expo