Thanksgiving 2023: Not cooking? Here are a few options

If the plan is to eat out instead of cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year, you’ve got options.

Community Thanksgiving meals are scheduled along with a few local restaurants that will be open and dishing up turkey and all the fixings. Some restaurants will offer limited menus and hours. You may want to call ahead for more information. And, several fast food restaurants will also be open for business.

Community Thanksgiving meals

Wednesday:

The Monroe Firefighters’ annual Thanksgiving dinner for those in need will take place at 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at Oaks of Righteousness, East Third Street and Kentucky Avenue.

Meals include turkey, ham, stuffing, corn and mashed potatoes and gravy.

Tickets are available, but are not required. Tickets are available at Triumph Academy, Philadelphia House, Oaks of Righteousness, Paula’s House, Woodcraft Square, Riverpark Plaza, Norman Towers, Monroe County Opportunity Program, Safe House, Sunrise House, United Way, Salvation Army and several churches in the city of Monroe.

Thanksgiving day:

• LUNA PIER — The second annual Thanksgiving dinner will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at the James E. Yenor American Legion Post 193 post home, 11045 Harold Drive. Meals are free.

• A Thanksgiving dinner will be served Nov. 23 at Monroe Center for Healthy Aging, 15275 S. Dixie Highway. Meals are $8 a person. Reservations are required by calling the center at 734-241-0404.

Restaurants

Bob Evans, 2277 N. Telegraph Road, Monroe: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., limited menu

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1101 Ternes Drive, Monroe: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., limited menu

Farmer’s Café, 141 Medical Center Drive, Carleton: Open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Turkey dinners (turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetable and salad) will be on the menu and carry out will be available.

Monroe Grill & Bar , 1060 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe: Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m., full menu

Sal’s Place Family Restaurant, 2770 N. Dixie Hwy., Monroe: Open 6 a.m.-2 p.m. In addition to other items on the menu, Sal’s will offer a turkey dinner special (turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and vegetable) for diners and carry-out orders. Dinners are $15.99 per person. Customers can pre-order meals by calling 734-639-1525.

