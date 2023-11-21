Thanksgiving dinner cheaper this year

MONROE — Weather: As Thanksgiving approaches, the National Weather Service, Climate Predication Center, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) six- to 10-day forecast predicts cooler than normal temperatures, but moisture outlooks will likely remain dryer than normal. Through the next weekend, NOAA’s 8-14-day (Nov. 25-29) forecast indicates that those trends predicted in the six- to 10-day forecast will continue with below average temperatures, and below average chances for moisture.

Thanksgiving costs are projected to be lower by 4.5% this year as compared to 2022. A survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation found the average cost of feeding 10 people of Thanksgiving day this year will cost about $61.17, or $6.17 per person.

Last year, the average 10-person holiday banquet cost $64.05. Overall, dinner prices are 25 percent higher than five years ago. Turkey prices are down about 6.5 percent from last year. The average price for three pounds of sweet potatoes were $3.97, a 12-ounce can of cranberries was $2.10, a half-pound of carrots and celery was 90 cents, 16 ounces of green peas cost $1.88, two pie shells were $3.50, 14 ounces of stuffing was $3.77, a dozen dinner rolls were $3.84, pumpkin pie cost $4.44, one gallon of whole milk cost $3.74 and one-half pint of whipping cream cost $1.73. To obtain these average prices, Farm Bureau sent volunteer shoppers into grocery stores to check prices for six days before chains marked down items or offered promotional coupons. Locally, one major food retailer had turkey prices listed as low as 49 cents per pound.

2024 crop budgets are now available for corn and soybean budgets at the University of Illinois Farmdoc website. Overall, projections are for lower costs for 2024 than in 2023, predominantly from reduced fertilizer prices. Total direct input costs are projected at $505 per acre for corn and $259 per acre for soybeans. Costs for machinery, utilities, repairs, fuel and oil and depreciation are $202 for corn and $162 for soybeans. Total overhead costs, including hired labor, building repairs and rent, depreciation, insurance, non-land interest are estimated at $117 for corn and $87 for soybeans. Total non-land costs are $824 for corn and $508 for soybeans. Land costs (cash rent) for Illinois is projected at $318 per acre. Total costs are estimated at $5.17 per bushel for corn yielding 221 bushels per acre or $12.15 for soybeans yielding 68 bushels per acre. These numbers vary from the latest USDA numbers, which also show lower costs, but also lower projected prices. The University of Illinois estimates show projected 2024 corn prices at $4.80 per bushel and $12.80 per bushel for soybeans.

All America Selections/ National Garden Bureau is promoting a free chart to grow your own fruits, herbs and veggies indoors year-round. This freebie talks about the best way to start growing vegetables indoors. This free chart is courtesy of the Food Gardening Network. The article also lists helpful National Gardening Bureau inspirational blogs on: 8 Tips for Timing Seed Startin, and How to Foodscape in Containers. There is also a book for purchase called "How to Garden Indoors & Grow Your Own Food Year Round.: Google "All-America Selections/National Garden Bureau? for details of this offer.

— Ned Birkey is an MSU Extension educator emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

