Thanksgiving dinner will be served in these restaurants around the Green Bay area

GREEN BAY − Whether you are looking for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with homemade gravy and mashed potatoes or a more high-end course with some bourbon-glazed ham, these restaurants can help if you don't want to spend your precious holiday hours cooking.

Chefs around the region have put together a variety of seasonal menus for the public to enjoy, and once again, Streetwise brings readers a list of restaurants in Green Bay, Howard, Bellevue and beyond which are open on the holiday or offering carry-out options.

Some establishments have reservation or order deadlines as early as this Friday. This list maybe updated if information or availability changes.

Address: 304 N. Adams St., Green Bay

Phone: 920-770-2433

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with its full menu and is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for $32 that includes sliced turkey, Yukon gold mash potatoes, which are creamier, traditional stuffing, cranberries, green beans and gravy.

Address: 304 N. Adams St., Green Bay

Phone: 920-770-2399

The Walnut Room will be open from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for cocktails and drinks and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the full food menu and two specials. One will be the same offered at the Poke the Bear for the same amount.

The other meal is a Tomahawk Pork Chop topped with apple and cranberry sauce, with sautéed garlic asparagus and baked sweet potato for $42.

Address: 1951 Bond St., Howard

Phone: 920-497-4701

1951 West is offering a Thanksgiving Day Brunch Buffet from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a cost of $26.99 for adults, $14.99 for children under 12 and free for under 4. They are encouraging people to make reservations of five people or more. The menu includes baked haddock with lemon-dill sauce, roasted turkey with gravy, bourbon glazed ham, broasted chicken, green bean casserole with onion, loaded omelet bites, mashed potatoes, salads and vegetables.

Address: 2633 Manitowoc Road, Bellevue

Phone: 920-468-4147

The Ravine is taking reservations and will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 for a Thanksgiving Day buffet. It will offer turkey, baked and broasted chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetable salads, rolls and desserts, as well as coffee and milk.

The cost is $25.99 for adults, $12.99 for children ages 4 to 10 and $6.99 for those 1 to 3.

Address: 530 Erie Road, Green Bay

Phone: 920-468-5729

The restaurant is accepting reservations and will serve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. It's offering chicken for adults priced at $19 and children 3 to 9 for $11; turkey for adults at $21 and children 3 to 9 for $13. Those who desire both meats will be charged $25 if adults and $14 if children between 3 and 9. All dinners include mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, corn, coleslaw and dinner rolls. For dessert there is pumpkin pie and dessert bars.

Orders to go must be made on Nov. 17 and a prepayment is required. Turkey is not available for takeout.

Address: 1234 Bellevue St., Bellevue

Phone: 920-468-6828

Customers can pre-order one of two options for an eight-person meal from Biebel's Catering.

The "traditional feast" includes a roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, whole kennel corn, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and pumpkin or apple pie. The cost is $135 for 8 people, with additional servings at $16.95 per person.

The "taste of autumn" includes an herb-roasted turkey, sausage and apple stuffing, Yukon gold potatoes and turkey gravy, orange glazed baby carrots, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, cranberry orange relish, parker house rolls and pumpkin or caramel sea salt apple pie. The cost is $225, with additional servings at $27.95 per person.

Orders should be placed on Nov. 17 and will be prepared and can be picked up on Nov. 22. ready to heat and serve.

Address: 415 George St., De Pere.

Phone: 920-676-7677

The restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. until close with a full menu. There will be a traditional dinner special for approximately $15.

