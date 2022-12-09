U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

Thatcher Playbook Calls for Massive Pay Rise for Public Workers

    Thatcher Playbook Calls for Massive Pay Rise for Public Workers

    Thatcher Playbook Calls for Massive Pay Rise for Public Workers

    Thatcher Playbook Calls for Massive Pay Rise for Public Workers

    Thatcher Playbook Calls for Massive Pay Rise for Public Workers

    Thatcher Playbook Calls for Massive Pay Rise for Public Workers

Philip Aldrick
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Margaret Thatcher would be awarding Britain’s public sector workers a hefty pay rise to end rolling strikes and avert a winter crisis, according to a senior economist who studied her time as prime minister.

Willem Buiter, a founding member of the Bank of England’s rate-setting committee and former global chief economist for Citigroup Inc., said “there clearly is a lesson for today’s Tory government” from Thatcher’s early actions when she came to power in 1979.

Thatcher is remembered as the Conservative Party prime minister who took on the unions in the 1980s and won. But, Buiter pointed out, her success came only after handing public sector workers a 25% pay rise in 1979 to avert a second successive “winter of discontent.”

Much like today, the UK was gripped by strikes between November 1978 and early 1979, which caused inconvenience and made the country appear ungovernable. The chaos ultimately led to Thatcher’s Conservatives defeating the Labour government in May 1979.

Rishi Sunak, who took office as prime minister in October, is grappling with rolling strikes from health, post and rail workers as well as planned action by teachers and border force staff.

He has pledged to keep pay rises under control to ward off inflation, which currently is at a four-decade high of 11.1%. He’s concerned about a wage-price spiral and has promised “tough new laws” to take on the unions.

Sunak has refused to offer more than 5% on average for public sector workers, a real-terms pay cut and less than the 6.8% increase those in the private sector have enjoyed so far this year. The clampdown follows several years of pay restraint that have led to a recruitment crisis in key public services, most notably the National Health Service.

In July, Simon Clarke, who was chief secretary to the Treasury when Sunak was Chancellor of the Exchequer, quoted Thatcher as saying there was “no alternative” to pay restraint.

In 1979, Thatcher came to power promising to tackle high inflation. But she initially chose to stick to the system that meant the public sector got a 25% rise in 1979-80 — more than the 19% for those in the private sector.

Not until summer 1980 did she did abolish the inflation-linked incomes policy that lay behind the era’s wage-price spiral, according to Buiter’s analysis. Speaking to Bloomberg, he warned that persisting today with pay offers of “well below the rate of inflation” risked “public sector class war.”

“Pay and working conditions were already poor enough in the health and social care sectors to cause acute under-staffing problems even before Covid struck,” Buiter said. “Add a nurses strike to that, and you have the makings of a health and social care disaster.”

“If necessary, fund the public sector pay increases with higher taxes on the rich. For once, social justice and economic efficiency point in the same direction.”

Increasing the UK’s 5 million public sector workers’ wages by 10% would cost an additional £12.5 billion this year, the Treasury estimates.

One set of public sector workers will get double digit rises. Those who have retired will see a 10% increase in their income as public service employment pensions rise annually in line with inflation. This coming year that will cost the taxpayer about £5 billion.

Buiter’s comments follow similar calls from Charles Goodhart, another former BOE rate-setter, and Toscafund Chief Economist Savvas Savouri. They warn that deterioration in public services will hurt the economy and only delay an inevitable public sector pay explosion.

The Treasury has said it is following the recommendations of the independent Pay Review Bodies, who will also determine next year’s increase that will come into effect in the summer. Sunak has also insisted that some pay settlements are better for certain public sector workers than their private sector counterparts.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Snowflake All Gained Ground Today

    After falling for much of the week, the major stock market indexes were gaining ground early Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment numbers. Last week's initial jobless claims suggest the Federal Reserve's campaign to combat inflation may finally be bearing fruit. Investors used that positive development as an excuse to buy up their favorite beaten-down tech stocks.

  • This is the No. 1 source of income for millions of older Americans — and that may pose a problem

    Financial advisers point to these simple steps to help protect your hard earned money from various economic stressors.

  • U.S. heading into shallow recession, no respite from rate hikes yet: Reuters poll

    The U.S. economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14. The Fed has another half-point at least to go with rates early in the new year with inflation still running well above the Fed's 2% target even though economists put a steady 60% probability on a recession taking place in 2023.

  • Biden unveils $36B for one of America’s largest and most troubled pension funds

    The White House plans to announced a $36 billion allocation to the Central States Pension Fund.

  • White House 'not going to apologize' for releasing 'Merchant of Death' as critics rail 'bad deal'

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the Biden administration makes "no apologies" for exchanging "Merchant of Death" Viktor Bout for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

  • Japan, U.K., Italy to Build Stealth Jet Fighter by 2035

    Japan, the U.K. and Italy said they would jointly develop a next-generation stealth jet fighter by 2035 that they hope will surpass the U.S.-made F-35 in some capabilities.

  • Border barrier of shipping containers snakes across Arizona wilderness

    It is a border barrier - but not the customary wall or fence. This is made up entirely of shipping containers stacked on top of each other. The improvised wall - topped with concertina wire - was ordered built by Republican Governor Doug Ducey in August in an attempt to fill gaps in the U.S.-Mexico border used by migrants.

  • Social Security's Biggest Raise in 41 Years Comes With an Unpleasant Surprise

    Every month, close to 66 million people -- mostly retired workers -- receive a Social Security benefit. Since 2002, national pollster Gallup has surveyed retirees to decipher how important Social Security income is to making ends meet. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announcement from the Social Security Administration is the most-anticipated event every year.

  • Classified Docs Found at Trump Storage Unit With ‘Swords and Wrestling Belts’

    Lawyers for the former president turned over more sensitive documents to the FBI after conducting an independent search of his properties

  • Biden Administration Loosens Trump's Clutch on Your 401(k)

    On Tuesday, the Biden administration finalized a series of rules that will make it easier for employers to include so-called impact investment funds in their retirement plans. Specifically, the Department of Labor will no longer ban employers and advisors from … Continue reading → The post Trump Loses His Clutch on Your 401(k) in Department of Labor Ruling appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GOP smells blood with wounded Trump

    Senate Republicans who want to move on from Donald Trump are smelling blood after a series of self-destructive errors by the former president that they think is opening the door for GOP rivals to challenge and defeat him in a 2024 presidential primary. The GOP lawmakers say Trump looks increasingly vulnerable in a primary…

  • New Zealand PM Ardern says China has become 'more assertive'

    Reflecting on her five years as New Zealand's leader, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said China has undoubtedly become more assertive in the region over that time, but cautioned that building relationships with small Pacific nations shouldn't become a game of one-upmanship. In a joint interview Thursday with The Associated Press and the Australian Associated Press, Ardern said China has changed in recent years under President Xi Jinping. “I think if I stand back and look at the region as a whole and some of the changes that we’ve seen within our region, you do see a more assertive China,” Ardern said.

  • Apple: Foxconn manufacturers urge Chinese officials to ease COVID policies

    Amid supply chain difficulties stemming from China's zero-COVID policy, Foxconn's founder reportedly urged Chinese leaders to ease some of the country's guidelines.

  • Zelenskyy quip, Trump conspiracy top 2022 notable quote list

    A tart retort by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a U.S. offer of help and a call by former U.S. President Donald Trump for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution top a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotations of 2022. Trump's comment in a Dec. 3 post on his Truth Social media platform was a late addition to the list compiled each year by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library. The list assembled by Shapiro is a supplement to The New Yale Book of Quotations, which is edited by Shapiro and published by Yale University Press.

  • Stolen icons, Russian passports, flag of "Novorossiya": Security Service of Ukraine shows what it found in shrines of Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate

    The Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] has completed counterintelligence measures the premises of shrines of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate [UOC-MP] in Kherson, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr and Volyn oblasts.

  • Intense fighting underway in Ukraine

    Ukraine marked its Armed Forces day as the fight for Ukraine's strategic eastern region intensified. CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports from a memorial in Bucha, a Kyiv suburb where hundreds were killed.

  • Donald Trump Doesn’t Respect (or Even Understand) the Constitution

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyThe “revelation” that former President Donald Trump supports the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution—if that’s what it takes to make him president again—is hardly worthy of the name.Trump’s comment—which he posted to Truth Social on Saturday and vehemently denied on Monday—is a slightly more explicit rejection of constitutional constraints than he’s ventured in the past. But it’s perfectly in line with his longstanding opposition t

  • DOJ reportedly pushing to hold Trump's legal team in contempt

    DOJ reportedly pushing to hold Trump's legal team in contempt

  • How the Global Economy Is Shaping Up for 2023, According to an IMF Official

    In a world of inflation, energy crises, higher interest rates and the lingering threat of Covid, where are economies around the world heading—and what steps should governments be taking to help them out? For insights, Greg Ip, The Wall Street Journal’s chief economics commentator, spoke with Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, at the Journal’s CEO Council Summit. GOPINATH: What we said in October was that 2023 will be worse than 2022.

  • Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that Russias nuclear triad is "at high level"

    Sergei Ryabkov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, has assured the Russians that the nuclear triad of the Russian Federation is "at a high level", so the country's security is ensured. Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Ryabkov's statement on air on the Rossiya-24 (Russia-24) TV channel.